Apple has faced sharp criticism in recent months, from weak AI features to controversial design decisions. However, it continues to dominate smartphone sales. CEO Tim Cook announced during the latest earnings call that Apple has now shipped 3 billion iPhones worldwide.

This number is staggering. But what’s even more surprising is the accelerating pace of iPhone sales. The iPhone launched in 2007. It took nine years to reach the 1 billion mark in 2016. Apple crossed 2 billion units in the following five years. Now, it has only taken four more years to add another billion.

This rapid growth shows iPhones remain the preferred choice, especially among younger users in markets like the United States. The trend looks set to continue, solidifying Apple’s hold on the premium smartphone market.

Concerns are growing about Apple’s heavy reliance on the iPhone. Even Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior executive, recently admitted,

“You may not need an iPhone 10 years from now.”

That’s a bold statement for a company whose biggest revenue still comes from selling phones. So far, Apple’s efforts to shift to new technologies have fallen short. Its early moves in AI development have drawn criticism, and mixed reactions greeted its recent product design changes.

CEO Tim Cook acknowledged this challenge during the earnings call.

He said Apple is exploring new ideas. However, he emphasized that upcoming technologies will complement phones, not replace them. Apple might reach 4 billion iPhones sold one day. But its ability to adapt will define whether it remains on top.