By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 45 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Apple

Apple has faced sharp criticism in recent months, from weak AI features to controversial design decisions. However, it continues to dominate smartphone sales. CEO Tim Cook announced during the latest earnings call that Apple has now shipped 3 billion iPhones worldwide.

This number is staggering. But what’s even more surprising is the accelerating pace of iPhone sales. The iPhone launched in 2007. It took nine years to reach the 1 billion mark in 2016. Apple crossed 2 billion units in the following five years. Now, it has only taken four more years to add another billion.

This rapid growth shows iPhones remain the preferred choice, especially among younger users in markets like the United States. The trend looks set to continue, solidifying Apple’s hold on the premium smartphone market.

Concerns are growing about Apple’s heavy reliance on the iPhone. Even Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior executive, recently admitted,

“You may not need an iPhone 10 years from now.”

That’s a bold statement for a company whose biggest revenue still comes from selling phones. So far, Apple’s efforts to shift to new technologies have fallen short. Its early moves in AI development have drawn criticism, and mixed reactions greeted its recent product design changes.

CEO Tim Cook acknowledged this challenge during the earnings call.
He said Apple is exploring new ideas. However, he emphasized that upcoming technologies will complement phones, not replace them. Apple might reach 4 billion iPhones sold one day. But its ability to adapt will define whether it remains on top.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Vivo Iqoo Z10 Turbo+
Vivo iQOO Z10 Turbo+ Set to Launch Next Week with Massive Battery
Meta Reveals Holocake 2 Ultra Thin Vr Glasses Just 3 Mm Thick
Meta Reveals Holocake 2 Ultra-Thin VR Glasses Just 3 mm Thick
Punjab Boards Class 10th Result 2025 Announced Heres How To Check
All Punjab Boards Class 9th Result 2025 Expected Date Revealed
Hackers Exploit Critical Wordpress Theme Flaw Worldwide
Hackers Exploit Critical WordPress Theme Flaw Worldwide
Pakistan Afghanistan Trade Gets Major Lift With New Tax Concessions
Pakistan-Afghanistan Trade Gets Major Lift with New Tax Concessions
Redmi 15 Series
Xiaomi Redmi 15 Series, Including 5G and 15C, Officially Debuts in Poland
Mvno Framework Delay Raises Concerns In Telecom Market
PTA QoS Survey 2025: Jazz, Zong, Telenor Show Gains but Fail Full Compliance
How Is Bitcoin Going To Behave In August Amid Breakout Signals
How Is Bitcoin Going To Behave in August Amid Breakout Signals?
Pakid App Offers Cnic Home Delivery Via Nadra
You Can Now Apply for Govt Jobs with Latest NADRA Pak-ID Update
Pubg World Cup 2025 Final Showdown Begins 4thrives Among Top 16
PUBG World Cup 2025 Final Showdown Begins, 4Thrives Among Top 16
Pakistan And Us
Trump’s Oil Deal Clears Path for Pak-US Crypto Collaboration
Pta Cracks Down Facebook Leads Pakistans Digital Scam Epidemic
PTA Cracks Down: Facebook Leads Pakistan’s Digital Scam Epidemic
Pakistan Inks Historic Oil Deal With U S Ending Middle East Reliance
Pakistan Inks Historic Oil Deal with U.S., Ending Middle East Reliance