Apple launches redesigned iPad Air with A14 chip

During its online launch event yesterday , Apple launched the renovated iPad Air with a price tag of $599. This new device not only features an iPad Pro like-design, but it’s also the first device to come with Apple’s brand new 5nm A14 chip.

With a 10.9-inch liquid retina display that features a 2360×1640 resolution, the upgraded iPad Air is a gorgeous sight. With P3 wide color, True Tone technology, and anti-reflective coating, this is one solid display.

FaceID has made way for a new TouchID on the power button, which is certainly a nice change. The device comes with a USB-C port for charging and data transfer, and supports Wi-Fi 6.

And of course, let’s talk about the camera setup. The new iPad Air features a 12MP rear camera with 4K video recording capability. The selfie-shooter, meanwhile, is a 7MP FaceTime HD snapper.

The 5-nanometer A14 Bionic chip with six cores and a four-core GPU is truly the biggest selling point though. This will be the first device to host this innovative chip.

Apple also mentioned that the iPad Air will be compatible with smart accessories such as Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard covers. The stereo speakers on the device are also a welcome addition.

The redesigned iPad Air will be available in the US from next month onwards, starting at $599. Considering that the new 11-inch iPad Pro costs $799, the iPad Air certainly comes across as a bargain with a brand new chip and a decent set of features.

It will be available in five colors – silver, space gray, rose gold, green, and sky blue.

