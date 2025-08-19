iPhone 18 rumors are already gaining attention ahead of the iPhone 17 launch. Reports suggest Apple is planning a major shift. According to ET News, the company may change its traditional launch cycle starting with the iPhone 18 lineup.

Two Launch Events Planned

The report suggests Apple will host two separate events for the iPhone 18 series. The first keynote is expected in September 2026. At this event, Apple may unveil the iPhone 18 Air, 18 Pro, 18 Pro Max, and the long-rumored foldable iPhone.

The standard iPhone 18 will arrive later. Apple is expected to launch it in early 2027, alongside the budget-friendly iPhone 18e. This marks a major change from Apple’s usual simultaneous launches.

If the new schedule continues, the iPhone 19 lineup will follow a similar pattern. The iPhone 19 Air, Pro, and Fold could launch in September 2027. Meanwhile, the vanilla iPhone 19 and the more affordable iPhone 19e may debut in the first half of 2028.

This possible shift could reshape Apple’s iPhone strategy, giving premium models more spotlight while spacing out releases for entry-level devices.