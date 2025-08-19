By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 13 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Apple

iPhone 18 rumors are already gaining attention ahead of the iPhone 17 launch. Reports suggest Apple is planning a major shift. According to ET News, the company may change its traditional launch cycle starting with the iPhone 18 lineup.

Two Launch Events Planned

The report suggests Apple will host two separate events for the iPhone 18 series. The first keynote is expected in September 2026. At this event, Apple may unveil the iPhone 18 Air, 18 Pro, 18 Pro Max, and the long-rumored foldable iPhone.

The standard iPhone 18 will arrive later. Apple is expected to launch it in early 2027, alongside the budget-friendly iPhone 18e. This marks a major change from Apple’s usual simultaneous launches.

If the new schedule continues, the iPhone 19 lineup will follow a similar pattern. The iPhone 19 Air, Pro, and Fold could launch in September 2027. Meanwhile, the vanilla iPhone 19 and the more affordable iPhone 19e may debut in the first half of 2028.

This possible shift could reshape Apple’s iPhone strategy, giving premium models more spotlight while spacing out releases for entry-level devices.

Zohaib Shah

Tech writer passionate about the latest gadgets, AI, and digital trends. Sharing clear insights to help readers stay informed and ahead.

Latest News

Honda Hybrid Car Launch
Honda Hybrid Car Launch Confirmed for Pakistan
Pakistans Esports Sizzles With High Stakes Pubg Mobile Summer Series
Pakistan’s Esports Sizzles With High-Stakes PUBG Mobile Summer Series
Htc Shares Soar As Ai Powered Vive Eagle Glasses Debut In Taiwan
HTC Shares Soar as AI-Powered Vive Eagle Glasses Debut in Taiwan
Posting Frequently On Instagram Boosts Reach Study Reveals
Posting Frequently on Instagram Boosts Reach: Study Reveals
Call Center
Pakistan’s Call Center Industry Earns $320 Million in FY25 Exports
Govt Mulls Import Of 5 Year Old Used Vehicles Under Imf Driven Reforms
Govt Weighs Changes in Used Car Import Policy
Kapco Attock Cement Acquisition Moves Forward With Binding Offer
KAPCO Attock Cement Acquisition Moves Forward with Binding Offer
O Level Results 2025
CAIE O Level Results 2025 Released
Pakistan Launches Uraan Ai Techathon To Boost Innovation
Pakistan Launches Uraan AI Techathon to Boost Innovation
Xai Unveils New Ai Chatbot Companions And That May Be A Problem
xAI Unveils New AI Chatbot Companions, And That May Be a Problem
Realme 15t
Realme 15T Spotted with Latest Chipset Details Leaked
Google Rolls Back On Purging Crypto Wallets From Play Store
Google Becomes TeraWulf’s Largest Shareholder at 14%
Breakthrough In Superconductors Pave Way For Next Gen Quantum Computers
Breakthrough in Superconductors Pave Way for Next-Gen Quantum Computers