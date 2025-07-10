Apple has expanded its trade-in program by adding support for three new flagship Android smartphones, just a day after Samsung unveiled its latest foldable devices. This move highlights Apple’s continued efforts to attract Android users to switch to iPhones by offering competitive trade-in values.

As of today, the new eligible devices and their maximum trade-in values are listed on Apple’s official trade-in webpage.

The newly added models include

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra—Up to $405

Samsung Galaxy S24—Up to $290

Google Pixel 8 Pro—Up to $205

Previously supported models such as the Galaxy S23 Ultra (up to $330), Galaxy S23 (up to $180), Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (up to $135), and Pixel 7 Pro (up to $120) remain unchanged.