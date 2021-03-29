Apple Watch can now monitor the frailty of cardiovascular patients at home

The Apple Watch will now play a vital role as a medical monitoring tool as Stanford researchers funded by Apple have determined that the Apple Watch can accurately gauge the frailty of cardiovascular disease patients while they’re at home.

The scientist collected the data using the Apple Watch Series 3 and a VascTrac app specially built for the research. However, it is to be noted that this app no longer is needed in the future as the WatchOS 7 includes the six-minute walk test and other mobility data where you can review your performance in the Health app on your iPhone.

According to the data collected from the research, the Apple Watch and other smartwatches can clearly save patients the trouble of visiting the doctor to measure their functional capacity. In a nutshell, the patients could simply walk around their homes and come in if there are signs of trouble. This will surely help Apple continue pitching its wristwear as a health device this creating a new change in the healthcare industry.

