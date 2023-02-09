Apple Will be Launching the Foldable iPad Next Year

Apple can potentially be launching the long-awaited foldable iPad next year, which has a hybrid iPad-Macbook functionality. According to a supply chain analyst, Apple could release the foldable iPad as soon as 2024. The release of the foldable model is expected to improve shipments and product variety.

The same analyst also predicts that the foldable iPad will be released alongside an improved iPad Mini, with Apple potentially starting production for that model early next year.

(3/3)

Anjie Technology will be the new beneficiary of the all-new design foldable iPad. There may be no new iPad releases in the next 9-12 months as the iPad mini refresh is more likely to begin mass production in 1Q24. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) January 30, 2023

Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo is “positive about the foldable iPad in 2024”, which is expected to improve shipments and boost productivity.

While not offering many details, Kuo added to his tweet that the upcoming foldable iPad might feature a “carbon fiber” kickstand produced by Anjie Technology, a Chinese component manufacturer.

Other reports suggest that Apple the foldable iPad can have a “20-inch foldable” display that could be a hybrid of MacBook and iPad which could see some elements of this patent. The company is exploring the possibility of the device that could launch in 2026 as mentioned by Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young.

Foldable display tech continues to be in its infancy, with few brands having consumer-ready products but the industry is eager to see Apple’s entry into the segment, with iPad or iPhone models for the market. Having additional layers of durability could help consumers feel confident about the product, especially if they are going to spend big on the product.

The patent for this durable folding display has been granted last week by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and interestingly, the listing suggests Apple can use this patent for its foldable, curved, and flexible display panels.

Having said that, patent filings are part of any company’s strategy to make sure its rivals are not able to work on products with the technology. So we are not even sure if Apple will actually use the registered patent on its future products.

The last significant foldable iPad prediction had come from Ross Young, Display Supply Chain Consultant analyst, last February. he had also predicted a 20-inch folding screen, which won’t be released until 2026. Mark Gurman from Bloomberg had later reported that Apple was exploring a dual-screen foldable, with the bottom half display serving as a virtual keyboard, to be used MacBook-style.

Kuo added in his prediction, that an iPad Mini might be released next, this year, while the new model might enter production in the first quarter of 2024.

