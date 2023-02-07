Apple Will Launch An Even More Expensive iPhone Variant “Ultra” Next Year

Apple iPhones are known for being on the pricier side and in 2024, the iPhone Ultra could be one of the most expensive devices from the company. According to the latest newsletter by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple CEO Tim Cook has shared with his investors that people are willing to shell out more for the best iPhone that they can get, indicating there will be a more expensive iPhone model incoming in the coming days.

While answering a question regarding the sustainability of the iPhone’s rising average sales price, Tim Cook commented that price increase is not a problem and consumers can be persuaded to spend more on an iPhone. Tim Cook said, “I think people are willing to stretch to get the best they can afford in that category,” adding that iPhones have become an “integral” part of people’s lives and they use iPhones to make payments, smart home control, manage banking, health data, and more.

Apple might be planning to introduce an even more expensive, top-of-the-line iPhone than the current Pro models. And this model could go with the Ultra moniker, which was recently used with the high-end Apple Watch that launched recently. A More Expensive iPhone Could Be in the Works!

Mark Gurman’s recent Power On newsletter talks about the possibility of a new high-end iPhone, which would cost even more than the current iPhone 14 Pro Max. This is said to arrive in 2024 and could potentially be called the iPhone 16 Ultra.

“But instead of renaming the Pro Max ‘the Ultra,’ Apple could add an even higher-end iPhone above both Pro models. Internally, the company has discussed doing just that potentially in time for the 2024 iPhone release,” said Gurman.

With this, Apple could be increasing the average sales price of the iPhones, which Tim Cook deems won’t be a problem for people to splurge. To recall, Apple started by offering the $999 iPhone X back in 2017 and now offers the top-end iPhone 14 Pro Max at $1,599 for the 1TB model. If the purported iPhone Ultra makes it, expect the price of the high-end model to go beyond $1,999.

Of course, this model will bring along differentiating features like “further camera improvements, a faster chip, and perhaps an even larger display,” as stated by Gurman. But, it remains to be seen what actually will happen. Gurman further clarifies that the Ultra iPhone model won’t be foldable as Appl is not focused on one for the near future. Although, it could introduce a larger foldable device, say, a foldable iPad or a foldable Mac.

And before all these plans fall into place, Apple will be launching the iPhone 15 series this year with the Pro models getting high-end features like a periscopic lens, more camera improvements, and much more. It is also expected to change its strategy for this year’s lineup by decreasing the prices of the non-Pro models and maybe increasing the costs of the iPhone 15 Pro and the 15 Pro Max.

As noted by Gurman, Apple’s already “giving consumers a reason to pay up” by adding the best features to its Pro and Pro Max models. Last year, Apple made the Dynamic Island exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, and Gurman says Apple’s planning to make the tiers even more distinct with this year’s launch of the iPhone 15.

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are already rumored to come with USB-C and may even use haptic volume and power buttons instead of physical ones. Additionally, the iPhone 15 Pro Max might be the only device to get a periscope lens with better optical zoom, further widening the gap between each model.

Apple kicked off the Ultra branding train with the Apple Watch this past year. The Apple Watch Ultra offers an even larger display, a titanium body with a unique industrial design, and some features not found on other watches like improved diving capabilities, a siren, and an Action Button.

It remains to be seen what new changes Apple will be making in the future. We shall get proper details once things get closer to the launch. So, it’s best to take these details with a grain of salt and wait for official information. We will keep you in the loop once more details arrive, so stay tuned.

Read More: