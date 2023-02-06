Interpol is Figuring out Ways to Police the Metaverse

“Criminals are sophisticated and professional in very quickly adapting to any new technological tool that is available to commit crime” said Interpol secretary general Jurgen Stock

Interpol, the world’s global policing organization has just announced that it is now investigating the different ways it can police the Metaverse.

Yes, that’s right! While the metaverse is being increasingly used and large corporations are investing billions into the idea, concepts such as safety and policing haven’t been discussed.

In its effort towards solving this problem, the interpol has set up its own virtual reality (VR) space where selected police officers can train and attend digital meetings.

Interpol secretary general Jurgen Stock while making the announcement said “Criminals are sophisticated and professional in very quickly adapting to any new technological tool that is available to commit crime. We need to sufficiently respond to that. Sometimes lawmakers, police, and our societies are running a little bit behind.”

“We have seen if we are doing it too late, it already impacts trust in the tools we are using, and therefore the metaverse. In similar platforms that already exist, criminals are using it.” he added.

The platform is exclusively for authorized personnels and can only be accessed through a bunch of secured servers. Here, the interpol will train police officers and give them a sense of what the Metaverse feels like, teach them about the crimes that can occur in the virtual world and even teach them about policing in the metaverse.

