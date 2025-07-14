By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 30 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Whatsapp Calls

A member of the National Assembly of Pakistan, Mahesh Kumar, claimed that WhatsApp calls in Karachi drop after one minute. He raised serious concerns, asking,

“If this is the condition in Karachi, what must it be in South Punjab and Interior Sindh?”

The complaint reflects growing frustration over poor voice call stability, even in major cities. However, no data was provided by PTA officials.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Punjab Cracks Down On Teachers Over Matric And Intermediate Marking Errors

Punjab Teachers Face Action Over Matric and Intermediate Marking Errors

Pta

Pakistan’s Digital Future: PTA to Launch Fiberization Plan and Submarine Cables

Pm Directs Launch Of Digital Invoicing System In Urdu

PM Directs Launch of Digital Invoicing System in Urdu

Pakistans 5G

Pakistan’s 5G Rollout Stalls Amid High Taxes, Low ARPU, and Power Outages

Ihc Halts Bahria Town Auction Planned By Nab

IHC Seeks Explanation on CDA Property Fee Hike

Alibaba Backed Kimi K2 Disrupts Ai Market With Open Source Power

Alibaba-Backed Kimi K2 Disrupts AI Market with Open-Source Power

No More Smoke Why These Vehicles Are Now Banned In Islamabad

Why Smoke-Emitting Vehicles Just Got Banned in Islamabad

Suzuki Alto Sales Skyrocket 179 In June 2025

Suzuki Alto Sales Skyrocket 179% in June 2025

Fbr Suspends Manual Vehicle Auction Module Over Id Misuse

FBR Suspends Manual Vehicle Auction Module Over ID Misuse

Ptcl

Tensions Rise as IT Committee Questions PTCL-Etisalat Property Deal

Pta Confirms Internet Shutdown In Balochistan Amid Security Orders

PTA Confirms Internet Shutdown in Balochistan Amid Security Orders

Senators Question Pakistan Crypto Councils Legality

Crypto Ownership in Pakistan Hits $25B Despite Regulatory Hurdles

Is Google Coming To Pakistan Fm I T Says Talks Underway

Is Google Coming to Pakistan? IT Minister Confirms Talks are Underway