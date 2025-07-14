Are WhatsApp Calls Dropping After One Minute in Karachi?
A member of the National Assembly of Pakistan, Mahesh Kumar, claimed that WhatsApp calls in Karachi drop after one minute. He raised serious concerns, asking,
“If this is the condition in Karachi, what must it be in South Punjab and Interior Sindh?”
The complaint reflects growing frustration over poor voice call stability, even in major cities. However, no data was provided by PTA officials.
Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.
Related Posts
Wednesday Season 2 Nears Netflix Premier; Fans Ask “Where’s Lady Gaga?”
Wednesday Season 2 is officially rising from the crypt, and the hype is real. On May 31, 2025, Netflix dropped the first official teaser during.
InDrive Sexual Misconduct Case Sparks Outrage After Islamabad Incident
A shocking case of inDrive drivers’ misconduct has emerged from Islamabad, where a female passenger reportedly caught a driver engaging in an extremely explicit act.
WhatsApp makes group chats smarter with typing indicator update
WhatsApp is stepping up its group chat functionality with a subtle yet powerful upgrade: users will now be able to see how many participants are.
Court Reverses Decision to Block MJTV and Asad Toor’s Channels
The District and Sessions Court in Islamabad officially revoked the ban on the YouTube channels of Matiullah Jan (MJTV) and Asad Toor on July 11,.
YouTube Replaces Trending Page with Category-Based Charts
YouTube is phasing out its traditional Trending page and Trending Now list, replacing them with a more personalized and category-driven experience through YouTube Charts. Since.