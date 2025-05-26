Arslan Ash Qualifies For Esports World Cup 2025 Tekken 8 Contest

Pakistani esports sensation Arslan Ash, renowned for his dominance in the Tekken series, has qualified for the Tekken 8 tournament at the 2025 Esports World Cup (EWC) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.







Arslan resorted to delivering the good news to his fans via his X (formerly Twitter) account.

The Esports World Cup 2025, scheduled from July 7 to August 24, will feature 25 esports titles and over 2,000 players from more than 200 clubs, vying for a share of the record-breaking $70 million prize pool.







The Tekken 8 competition is slated for August 14 to 16, with 32 top players battling for a $1 million prize pool. Arslan Ash, a five-time EVO champion, has solidified his legacy with victories at EVO Japan 2019, EVO 2019, EVO Japan 2023, EVO 2023, and EVO 2024.

In spite of the difficulties that he has had in the past, such as visa problems that caused him to withdraw from competitions like as Evo Japan and Riyadh Clash 2025, Arslan Ash continues to be a strong opponent in the fighting game world. Through his involvement in the EWC 2025, he is demonstrating his dedication to ensuring that Pakistan continues to be a prominent player on the international esports stage.

The Esports World Cup 2025 promises an electrifying seven weeks of elite-level gaming, with fans worldwide tuning in to witness top-tier competition across various titles, including Tekken 8.

It is to note that Arslan Ash has also achieved international recognition as one of the top Tekken players in the world.