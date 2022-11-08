Artificial Intelligence Diagnosis May Help In Reducing Hospital Pressures

Researchers believe the artificial intelligence technology of detecting Covid-19 via X-ray may help reduce hospital pressure. The technology was developed by the University of the West of Scotland.

The objective is to detect Covid-19 directly from X-ray images quickly. Not only this, but the technology will also help detect various lung diseases like tuberculosis and Pneumonia. Researchers are still trying to make it more efficient for cancers. It is an efficient app that can quickly detect illness in just a few minutes with around 98% accuracy. Professor Naeem Ramzan stated that this kind of technology proves to be crucial for busy medical teams worldwide.

Latest Updates From Scotland

Currently, tuberculosis and Pneumonia require a combination of CT scans, X-rays, blood tests, and ultrasounds to detect the disease. Undoubtedly, these tests require time and hefty amounts. Speaking to BBC Scotland, Professor Ramzan said that a diagnosis could take weeks in normal circumstances, depending on the radiologist’s availability. However, the emergence of technology made the process easier to detect the disease in less time. Therefore, the doctors can treat the disease as soon as possible. The technology uses X-rays and later compares them to the scans of a database of thousands of images from patients having Covid, tuberculosis, and Pneumonia.

A Real Prospect

Researchers are trying to use the technology using x-rays in detecting other diseases like cancer. The diagnosis was made using a technique known as deep convolutional neural network based on an algorithm generally used to analyze imagery, to make a diagnosis. However, X-ray technology is a relatively cheap and accessible diagnostic tool. Professor Ramzan already uses it to diagnose different conditions, including Pneumonia, Covid-19, and tuberculosis. He added that the recent advancements in AI have made automatic diagnosis utilizing chest X-ray scans a genuine prospect in medical settings. The new technology may take some time to be available to facilitate everyone.

Moreover, professor Ramzan said we would like to roll it out worldwide and make it accessible freely to any one, whether anyone can use it either in NHS or abroad. The technology is still operational for diagnosing Covid-19 in some rural areas of Pakistan.



