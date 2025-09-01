Atlas Honda Launches Cg125 2026 Model In Pakistan

The Honda CG125 2026 model arrives in Pakistan with practical upgrades and familiar reliability. Atlas Honda continues to offer a commuter motorcycle that balances durability with low operating cost. The 124 cc four-stroke OHV air-cooled engine remains the core strength and delivers proven longevity on local roads.

Riders will notice refreshed body graphics and a redesigned fuel tank that improves ergonomics. Suspension has been strengthened, and gear shifting has been refined to reduce vibration and enhance control on rough surfaces. The seat padding is improved for rider comfort on longer trips, and passenger comfort remains a priority.

Fuel capacity stands at 9.2 liters, which limits the number of fuel stops on long rides. The bike has a kick start system and drum brakes front and rear, providing steady stopping power. These features make the CG125 a straightforward option for students and daily commuters seeking a low-maintenance motorcycle.

Atlas Honda has also expanded its local lineup. The CG150 is now on sale with a four-stroke SOHC engine and both kick and self-start options. The CG150 price is Rs 459,900. Atlas Honda also launched the Icon e electric scooter as the company explores alternative mobility.

2026 model prices for the CG125 family remain competitive. The CG125 is priced at Rs 238,500. The CG125S costs Rs 286,900, and the CG125S Gold edition retails at Rs 296,900. These prices reinforce the model’s strong resale value and mass market appeal.

Variants Price CG 125 Rs 238,500 CG 125S Rs 286,900 CG 125S (Gold) Rs 296,900

Dealers across major cities have begun deliveries, and test rides are available at authorised showrooms. Atlas Honda positions the HONDA CG125 2026 model as a reliable commuter with modest enhancements designed to meet everyday needs.