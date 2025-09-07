By Manik Aftab ⏐ 57 seconds ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pakistan Plans Transition To Net Billing System For Solar Energy

An audit report presented to the Punjab Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee-III has uncovered a major solar panel theft case involving government schools in Rajanpur. According to the findings, solar panels worth more than Rs6.5 million were stolen from 50 schools during the 2022–23 period.

The committee expressed deep concern over the incidents and directed that police investigations be expanded across Punjab, warning that similar solar panel theft cases may have taken place in other districts as well.

Committee member Tanveer Aslam Malik called for strict directives to be issued to district police officers in the affected areas. He also demanded a detailed record of the schools where thefts occurred, along with updates on whether any of the stolen panels have been recovered.

Officials from the Education Department confirmed that police cases had been registered in connection with the thefts. However, the Audit Department criticized local education authorities for failing to ensure the security of the solar panels, highlighting negligence in safeguarding public assets.

The findings have raised alarms about resource protection in Punjab’s education sector, with the committee stressing that accountability measures must be enforced to prevent further losses.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Apple Ai Lawsuit Alleges Use Of Copyrighted Books For Training
Apple AI Lawsuit Alleges Use of Copyrighted Books for Training
Nha Confirms All Motorways Open For Traffic Despite Flood Situation
Punjab Announces Electricity and Tax Relief for Flood-Affected Families
Huawei Pakistan Signs Key It Mous At Pakistan China B2b Conference
Huawei, Pakistan Signs Key IT MoUs at Pakistan-China B2B Conference
Nadra Union Council Services Now Available At These Locations
Karachi to Get New Union Council Counters at NADRA Centres
Sindh Govt Pakistan Railways Push Ahead On Kcr Revival
Sindh Govt, Pakistan Railways Push Ahead on KCR Revival
Microsoft Market Cap Hits 4 Trillion After Strong Q4 Earnings
Microsoft Azure Faces Disruptions After Red Sea Cable Cuts
Pta
PTA and NCCIA Cracks Down on Illegal IMEI Tampering and Cloned Mobile Phones
Chatgpt Concerns Grow As Experts Warn Of Major Risks
ChatGPT Concerns Grow as Experts Warn of Major Risks
Pakistan Seafood Exports Aim For 600m With China Partnerships
Pakistan Seafood Exports Aim For 600M with China Partnerships
Samsung One UI 8
Samsung One UI 8 Stable Update Rollout Schedule Leaks
Apple iOS 26
Apple Revamps Battery Settings in iOS 26 With Smarter Power Tools
Honda City Aspire S
Honda Faces Backlash in Pakistan Over Aspire S Launch
Pakistan India Tensions Drag Spicejet Into Consecutive Losses
Pakistan-India Tensions Drag SpiceJet into Consecutive Losses