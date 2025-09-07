An audit report presented to the Punjab Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee-III has uncovered a major solar panel theft case involving government schools in Rajanpur. According to the findings, solar panels worth more than Rs6.5 million were stolen from 50 schools during the 2022–23 period.

The committee expressed deep concern over the incidents and directed that police investigations be expanded across Punjab, warning that similar solar panel theft cases may have taken place in other districts as well.

Committee member Tanveer Aslam Malik called for strict directives to be issued to district police officers in the affected areas. He also demanded a detailed record of the schools where thefts occurred, along with updates on whether any of the stolen panels have been recovered.

Officials from the Education Department confirmed that police cases had been registered in connection with the thefts. However, the Audit Department criticized local education authorities for failing to ensure the security of the solar panels, highlighting negligence in safeguarding public assets.

The findings have raised alarms about resource protection in Punjab’s education sector, with the committee stressing that accountability measures must be enforced to prevent further losses.