The BBC has come under fire after over a hundred of its employees signed a letter addressed to Director General Tim Davie. The letter accuses the organization of biased reporting and acting as a “mouthpiece for Israel.” Additionally, 300 journalists and media professionals from outside the BBC, including the article’s author, signed the statement in solidarity.

Staff members chose to remain anonymous due to potentially serious consequences for their careers. The letter strongly criticizes recent editorial decisions concerning coverage of Israel and Palestine.

The letter says:

“We’re writing to express our concerns over opaque editorial decisions and censorship at the BBC on the reporting of Israel/Palestine. We believe the refusal to broadcast the documentary ‘Gaza: Medics Under Fire’ is just one in a long line of agenda-driven decisions. It demonstrates, once again, that the BBC is not reporting ‘without fear or favor’ when it comes to Israel.”

The criticism focuses on the BBC’s refusal to air the documentary Gaza: Medics Under Fire. Although it passed internal editorial guidelines, the film was pulled by management. Staff and supporters view the decision as political rather than journalistic.

Moreover, signatories argue that the organization fears being labeled as anti-Israel, compromising its editorial independence. This letter has fueled ongoing debate over the BBC’s neutrality and accountability in international coverage.