By Manik-Aftab ⏐ 4 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Benazir Hunarmand Programme To Boost Youth Skills

President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday officially launched the Benazir Hunarmand Programme, a skills development initiative aimed at equipping Pakistani youth with modern vocational training to enhance their competitiveness in international job markets.



Speaking at a ceremony at the Presidential Palace, President Zardari emphasized that the Benazir Hunarmand Programme builds upon the legacy of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), which has already transformed the lives of millions of underprivileged families. The new scheme, he noted, will help empower the younger generation by providing the tools needed for economic self-reliance.

The programme will offer training in key fields including nursing, computer technology, and foreign languages such as German and Chinese. Highlighting global demand for healthcare professionals, Zardari stressed the importance of prioritizing nursing as a core focus of vocational training.

The President said the initiative embodies the vision of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, whose birth anniversary was also commemorated during the event. He reaffirmed his dedication to enabling Pakistani youth to secure better opportunities and brighter futures.



BISP Chairperson Senator Rubina Khalid shared that the programme will utilize BISP’s extensive database to identify and support eligible individuals, promoting broader economic inclusion. A substantial Rs716 billion has been earmarked for BISP in the upcoming fiscal year to help execute these goals.

The launch of the Benazir Hunarmand Programme marks a strategic step in preparing Pakistan’s workforce for the global economy through targeted vocational education and skills training.

Manik-Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

