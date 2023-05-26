Best 5 Cryptocurrencies For Investment In 2023

Since the launch of AI, it has become very popular everywhere.AI has brought many innovative and creative ways to earn money. Cryptocurrency is a digital technology to invest and earn handsome amounts in just a few clicks.

AI cryptocurrencies are advanced digital tokens that power AI blockchain platforms such as The Graph and Singularity NET. People spend tokens to use the platforms and the advantages of their integrated artificial intelligence.

In 2022, AI and Cryptocurrency have collaborated in the form of AI cryptocurrencies, which is an active agent that powers AI blockchain platforms.

These digital platforms use AI technology to enhance the functionality,scalability, and security of blockchain technology as well as to provide various advanced services and solutions for different industries and domains.

Here we are bringing the top 5 AI cryptocurrencies for investment in 2023.

SingularityNET (AGIX)

It is a Decentralised AI network that enables developers to create and share AI services. AGIX is the platform’s native token and can use staking governance, payments, and transactions within the network

It allows developers can make money from AI models and solutions without having to fully build apps for end users.

On the other hand, developers can buy AI models and solutions to use in their applications.

The Graph (GRT)

It is an amazing AI indexing protocol for queries and storage in decentralized networks. The main objective behind the platform is to provide decentralized APIs that power many famous DeFi apps and other major networks.

The token is particularly used to participate in network governance and data indexing services.

It works similarly in a way that Google indexes and queries data works from websites. Though indexing blockchain data is very challenging, the Graph aims to change that by organizing data into smaller “subgraphs”.

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol is a Decentralised data exchange protocol where you can transfer and share your data peacefully and securely. The AI platform enables offer users an innovative way to share data and get paid for it.

The Ocean protocol token is particularly used for staking and network governance.

Moreover, Ocean protocol is an Ethereum-based blockchain platform that enables individuals and businesses to monetize data and database services.

This works effectively in olive making data available to researchers and startups without the data being relinquished by the data holders.

Fetch.ai (FET)

The main objective behind the token is to create an open-source, decentralized, autonomous machine-learning network. FET token is essential for staking, network participation, and executing smart contracts on the Fetch.ai network.

Numerai (NMR)

Numerai is another innovative and advanced digital token that uses AI to predict the stock market. NMR is used as an incentive for data scientists and developers to take part in the fund’s prediction model by staking the predictions.

How To Buy AI Cryptocurrencies

AI cryptocurrencies can easily be purchased through crypto exchanges such as crypto.com and coin base.

If you are willing to trade, you need to open an account, including some identity verification steps, and deposit some fiat currency.

You just need to login to the page, fill up all the necessary information, enter the amount you would like to buy, and execute the trade.

Can We Store Cryptocurrencies?

Many of the exchanges offer a free crypto wallet facility in which you can store private and public keys. You have the option to store your keys in an offline cold wallet.

Cold wallets are considered more secure than hot wallets. As it is quite difficult for hackers to target them easily.

Are AI Cryptocurrencies Safe?

The safety depends on how you store them and your attitude towards them. However, no Cryptocurrency is safe from market instability. 2022 was the year in which crypto’s volatility was laid bare.

In contrast, crypto wallets and exchanges remain a target for criminals. Cold wallets are a hedge against hackers, but they become vulnerable once connected to a web-connected computer.

