Best Bargains for Jazz World Users with Golootlo

In an effort to enrich Jazz World and to provide additional value to its customers, Jazz has entered into a partnership with Golootlo. The partnership will provide Jazz World users access to over 12,500 discounts at their favorite outlets all over the country.

The alliance will enable users to get discounts on food, apparel, accessories, fitness and a lot more on their smartphones. Aamer Ejaz, Chief Digital & Strategy Officer at Jazz, said about the union, “Value for our customers is a key consideration in Jazz partnerships. The partnership with Golootlo aims to save Jazz users money by giving them the best deals in town. Whether it’s eating at restaurants, going shopping or maintaining a healthy lifestyle, Jazz World users can now avail the best bargains offered by Golootlo’’.

Going beyond the realm of communication, Jazz has played a role in ensuring that individuals have access to a diverse range of services that are available at the push of a button. Jazz commits itself to saving users’ time, effort and money.

After the signing ceremony, Fahad Mahmood, CEO Golootlo said about the partnership, “We are excited to embark on this journey with Jazz. This newfound partnership will indeed be beneficial for both the brands and the consumers. Golootlo has more than 12,500 brands offering up to 50% discounts nationwide ranging from restaurants, salons, travel & tours to health care and more. And starting now, all Jazz World customers will be able to avail all these offers as well.”

To browse through available discounts, all you have to do is download or update Jazz World, navigate to the “Discounts” section and locate your favorite offer from the list. Then just use the “Scan” button and scan the Golootlo QR code at the outlet to avail a discount.

