Binance Opens Bitcoin Options Writing To All Users

Binance announced that it is now enabling Bitcoin options writing for all users. Previously limited to a select group, this feature allows retail traders to sell (or “write”) both call and put options directly on the platform. This move comes as global retail appetite for more advanced crypto tools surges.

Options Writing: Market Growth Hits New Heights

Binance stats show that Bitcoin options volume rose from $4.11 billion in 2020 to $138.76 billion by June 2025 (a staggering 3,200% gain in five years). This trend signals increasing engagement from both retail and institutional traders seeking hedging, yield generation, and strategic risk management.

New Strategic Tools and Benefits

By writing options, users can earn upfront premium income, hedge spot or futures positions, or implement covered calls and cash-secured puts. Binance also applies strict risk controls: traders must clear a suitability assessment and post margin collateral before writing options.

Promotional Launch Helps Drive Liquidity

To commemorate the launch, Binance is offering a 20% discount on trading fees, both Taker and Maker, for all newly listed options contracts covering BTC, ETH, BNB, and SOL variants. An enhanced program tailored to high-volume and institutional traders includes improved fee structures, lower onboarding thresholds, and expanded access.

Jeff Li, Binance’s VP of Product, notes that accelerating crypto adoption demands more advanced liquidity tools. This expansion positions Binance as a user-centric leader in providing comprehensive derivatives offerings. As BTC options grow in sophistication, traders gain tools previously reserved for futures professionals or institutional desks.

Options Writing Regulatory Considerations and Future Expansion

Binance currently limits options writing to Bitcoin. Access to options on other tokens such as ETH, BNB, XRP, SOL, and DOGE remains restricted to eligible users for now.

Legal clarity and jurisdictional differences may influence eligibility and access further. Binance plans to expand token coverage in the coming months as part of a broader strategy to scale its derivatives suite.