Binance Planned To Airdrop $100USD (1883TRY) In BNB To Users In The Turkey Earthquake Zone

As we know Turkey faced a disastrous earthquake two days back. As a result of the recent earthquake’s devastation in Turkey Binance has decided to airdrop BNB worth USD$ 100 to the Binance users who are still alive in the region.

On February 6th, two earthquakes hit the South of Turkey and Syria. More than 5,000 people dead and a huge number of people got injured. The first earthquake was of 7.8 magnitudes and struck at 4.17 am. Whereas, the effects felt as far as Cairo and Cyprus.

The devastation is quite huge and it will take years and years for people to get their lives back. At this crucial time, global leaders are rushing to support the people worst affected. Rescue teams from different countries have reached Turkey to help the survivors.

People and companies across the world are contributing to provide an aid to the affected people and area.

Though, identification of the survivors who are most affected by the tragedy will be based on Proof Of Address (POA) needs to be done before 6th Feb. It will take place in 10 cities where the earthquake has significant impact. The cities including Kilis, Kahramanmaras, Diyarbakir, Adana,Osmaniye, Adiyaman, Malatya, Gaziantep, Sanliurfa and Hatay.

Hence, the POA is the most efficient method to potentially find out the affected users. Despite its drawbacks and imperfections. Hence, the total donations will be around $5 million USD or (94,000,000 TRY).

On the other hand, people frequently lose access to traditional banking in the wake of natural disasters. Just exact at the moment when the need extra funds to help cover food, medical supplies, clothing and other things.

Moreover, crypto transfers are now uses more frequently to deliver financial aid to disaster victims. As they offer quick, affordable, borderless and transparent transactions.

As this is one of the most generous act by the Binance for the survivors. Binance charity has also established a public donation address for anyone to donate. The things or essentials people love to donate will directly convert it to TRY and give it to an authorised NGO to help people in need. Donations to the Emergency Earthquake Appeal will transfer in terms of BTC, BNB, ETH, BUSD and XRP.

According to Binance founder and CEO CZ said, ” the recent earthquakes in Turkey have had a devastating impact on so many people and communities. We hope that our efforts will bring some relief to those affected. We are also calling on our industry peers to once again come together to offer support in these times of crisis”.

In addition, he also said that our team is doing their part to ensure that Turkish Binancians and their families are safe and sound and are providing whatever assistance they need.

Moreover, in these crucial times, Binance stands by our users and we will continue to work on additional ways to help our community in Turkey.

