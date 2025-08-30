The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Abbottabad has officially declared the results of the HSSC Part I & Part II Annual Examination 2025 today, Saturday, August 30, 2025, at 10:00 AM.

A special ceremony was held this morning to honor the top position holders, where students were awarded for their outstanding achievements.

The complete result has been published on the official BISE Abbottabad website (https://www.biseatd.edu.pk/) at 2:00 PM.

How to Check BISE Abbottabad HSSC Part I & Part II Result 2025

Students can check their results: