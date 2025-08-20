By Manik Aftab ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Bise Dg Khan Class 9th Result 2025 Announced

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) DG Khan officially announced the Class 9 result for 2025 on August 20, 2025, at 10:00 AM.

Students in the D.G. Khan division can now check their results online or via SMS.

How to Check BISE DG Khan Class  9th Result 2025

  • Online: Visit the BISE DG Khan official website → click “9th Class Result 2025” → enter your roll number → submit to view results
  • SMS: Send DGK <roll number> to 800295, or simply send roll number to 800295 to get your result by SMS
  • Helpline: Call 064‑2689010 for result‑related support

Districts Covered: Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, and Rajanpur.

After verifying their result, students should download or print a copy and follow the board’s updates for rechecking, supplementary exams, etc.

 

 

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

A New Malware Tricks People Into Clicking On Fake Chatgpt Links Apps
A New Malware Tricks People Into Clicking on Fake ChatGPT Links, Apps
Minecrafts Fall Drop Unveils Copper Wonders Loot Shelves
Minecraft’s Fall Drop Unveils Copper Wonders & Loot Shelves
Fbr Rolls Out Simplified Electronic Tax Return Form
FBR Rolls Out Simplified Electronic Tax Return Form
Bise Multan Class 9th Result 2025 Declared
BISE Multan Class 9th Result 2025 Declared
Bise Gujranwala Class 9 Result 2025 Announced
BISE Gujranwala Class 9 Result 2025 Announced
Bise Rawalpindi Class 9th Result 2025 Out
BISE Rawalpindi Class 9th Result 2025 Out
Bise Lahore Class 9 Result 2025 Announced
BISE Lahore Class 9 Result 2025 Announced
Bise Sahiwal Class 9th Result 2025 Published
BISE Sahiwal Class 9th Result 2025 Published
Bise Bahawalpur Class 9 Result 2025 Declared
BISE Bahawalpur Class 9 Result 2025 Declared
Punjab Boards Class 10th Result 2025 Announced Heres How To Check
All BISE Punjab Boards Class 9 Result 2025 Announced
Bise Sargodha Class 9 Result 2025 Announced
BISE Sargodha Class 9 Result 2025 Announced
Bise Faisalabad Class 9 Result 2025 Declared
BISE Faisalabad Class 9 Result 2025 Declared
Punjab Finalizes Cost Plan For E Taxi Service
Punjab Finalizes Cost Plan for E-Taxi Service