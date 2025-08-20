Bise Dg Khan Class 9th Result 2025 Announced

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) DG Khan officially announced the Class 9 result for 2025 on August 20, 2025, at 10:00 AM.

Students in the D.G. Khan division can now check their results online or via SMS.

How to Check BISE DG Khan Class 9th Result 2025

Online : Visit the BISE DG Khan official website → click “9th Class Result 2025” → enter your roll number → submit to view results

: Send DGK <roll number> to 800295, or simply send roll number to 800295 to get your result by SMS Helpline: Call 064‑2689010 for result‑related support

Districts Covered: Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, and Rajanpur.

After verifying their result, students should download or print a copy and follow the board’s updates for rechecking, supplementary exams, etc.