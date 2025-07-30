BISE Malakand Matric Exam 2025 Toppers List
The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Malakand has released the toppers list for the 2025 Matric Annual Examination Part 1.
This year’s position holders include students from both the Science and Humanities groups. Saman Wahab of Hira School (Science Group) secured the top position overall with 1169 marks.
As for the top position holder from the Humanities Group, Huma Hameed of Muhsanat Academy claimed the highest rank with 1094 marks.
Malakand Board Toppers 2025
|Science Group
|Name
|Institute
|Position
|Marks
|Saman Wahab
|Hira School and College Dargai, MKD
|1st
|1169
|Komal Mehboob Qazi
|PIMS School and Girls College Biari, Dir (L)
|2nd
|1165
|Ayesha Siddiqa
|Dar-e-Arqam S&C Thanna Campus, MKD
|3rd
|1155
|Abdur Rahman
|GHSS Lal Qilla, Dir (L)
|3rd
|1155
|Muhsin Kamal
|Tameer-I-Wattan Public School & College, Dir (U)
|3rd
|1155
|Manal Mujahid
|The Smart School Shahkakot Campus, MKD
|3rd
|1155
Source: BISE Malakand Facebook
|Humanities Group
|Name
|Institute
|Position
|Marks
|Huma Hameed
|Muhsanat Academy Sangolai, Dir (L)
|1st
|1094
|Sana Saleem
|Muhsanat Academy Sangolai, Dir (L)
|2nd
|1093
|Hafsa
|Private Candidate (Bajaur)
|2nd
|1093
|Asia Bibi
|Private Candidate (Lower Dir)
|3rd
|1086
How to Check BISE Malakand Matric Result 2025
Students can check their results:
- Online through the board’s official website (www.bisemalakand.edu.pk)
- Via SMS by sending roll number to 8583
