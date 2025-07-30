Bise Malakand Matric Exam 2025 Toppers List

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Malakand has released the toppers list for the 2025 Matric Annual Examination Part 1.

This year’s position holders include students from both the Science and Humanities groups. Saman Wahab of Hira School (Science Group) secured the top position overall with 1169 marks.

As for the top position holder from the Humanities Group, Huma Hameed of Muhsanat Academy claimed the highest rank with 1094 marks.

Scroll down to view the complete BISE Malakand Matric Exam 2025 Position Holders List.

Malakand Board Toppers 2025

Science Group Name Institute Position Marks Saman Wahab Hira School and College Dargai, MKD 1st 1169 Komal Mehboob Qazi PIMS School and Girls College Biari, Dir (L) 2nd 1165 Ayesha Siddiqa Dar-e-Arqam S&C Thanna Campus, MKD 3rd 1155 Abdur Rahman GHSS Lal Qilla, Dir (L) 3rd 1155 Muhsin Kamal Tameer-I-Wattan Public School & College, Dir (U) 3rd 1155 Manal Mujahid The Smart School Shahkakot Campus, MKD 3rd 1155

Source: BISE Malakand Facebook

Humanities Group Name Institute Position Marks Huma Hameed Muhsanat Academy Sangolai, Dir (L) 1st 1094 Sana Saleem Muhsanat Academy Sangolai, Dir (L) 2nd 1093 Hafsa Private Candidate (Bajaur) 2nd 1093 Asia Bibi Private Candidate (Lower Dir) 3rd 1086

How to Check BISE Malakand Matric Result 2025

Students can check their results:

Online through the board’s official website (www.bisemalakand.edu.pk)

Via SMS by sending roll number to 8583

Click here for more details, including access to result gazette.