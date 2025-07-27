By Manik Aftab ⏐ 4 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Bise Mardan Matric Result 2025 Date Time Confirmed

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Mardan has officially announced the date and time for the Matric Result 2025.

According to the board, the SSC Annual-I results will be declared on Tuesday, July 29, at 2:00 PM.

A special ceremony will take place at the BISE Mardan office at 10:30 AM the same day to honor the top position holders for this year.

BISE Mardan Matric Result 2025 notification

How to Check BISE Mardan Matric Result 2025

Students can access their results through the following options:

  • Official Website: Visit www.bisemdn.edu.pk, click on the “Results” section, and enter your roll number.
  • SMS: Send your roll number to 8583
  • Gazette: Download the full SSC Result Gazette 2025 from the official site.
  • Hard Copy: A certified copy of the result can be obtained from the board office for Rs300.

BISE Mardan Jurisdiction

The Mardan Board oversees Matric and Intermediate examinations for the following districts:

  • Mardan
  • Swabi
  • Nowshera

Students from all three districts will be able to view their results using the same channels listed above.

BISE Peshawar Matric Result 2025 will be announced a day earlier. Check out the full update on result timing, position holders, and how to check your marks here.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

