Bise Peshawar Matric Result 2025 Announced

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Peshawar has officially released the Matric Result 2025 for the SSC Annual-I exams. Students can check their scores online, by SMS, or through the board’s helpline.

The Peshawar Matric Result 2025 is now live on the board’s official website. Students can enter their roll numbers to view detailed marks. The board followed a strict exam schedule and ensured timely marking.

How to Check BISE Peshawar Matric Result 2025

To check the result, students can:

Visit https://www.bisep.edu.pk

Send roll number via SMS to 9818

Call the helpline at 091-9221404

Peshawar Board SSC Annual-I Examination Result Gazette

Both regular and private candidates can download their result cards online or collect them from their schools or regional centres.

Students aiming for intermediate admission should download and print their result cards. For any corrections or issues, please contact your institution or the Peshawar board office directly.