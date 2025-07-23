By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 44 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
SAHIWAL— The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sahiwal declared the Matric Annual Exam Result 2025 on Wednesday.

According to the official report, 71,789 students appeared in the exams held earlier this year. Out of them, 48,680 students passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 67.81%.

BISE Sahiwal Position Holders 2025

Position Student Marks
1st Muhammad Faizan 1185
2nd Umme Roman 1187
3rd Faizan Fareed 1189

Faizan Fareed secured the third position with one thousand one hundred eighty-nine marks. Umme Roman claimed the second position by scoring one thousand one hundred eighty-seven marks, while Muhammad Faizan achieved the first position with one thousand one hundred eighty-five marks.

BISE Lahore Matric Results

Haram Fatima has topped the 2025 Matriculation Examinations, as announced by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi. The board revealed this year’s position holders, and Haram Fatima took the spotlight with an outstanding 1,193 marks.

Position Name Marks
1st Haram Fatima 1193
2nd (Joint) Noor-ul-Huda 1188
2nd (Joint) Haji Abu Zar Tanveer 1188
3rd Muhammad Ali 1187

