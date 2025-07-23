SAHIWAL— The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sahiwal declared the Matric Annual Exam Result 2025 on Wednesday.

According to the official report, 71,789 students appeared in the exams held earlier this year. Out of them, 48,680 students passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 67.81%.

BISE Sahiwal Position Holders 2025

Position Student Marks 1st Muhammad Faizan 1185 2nd Umme Roman 1187 3rd Faizan Fareed 1189

Faizan Fareed secured the third position with one thousand one hundred eighty-nine marks. Umme Roman claimed the second position by scoring one thousand one hundred eighty-seven marks, while Muhammad Faizan achieved the first position with one thousand one hundred eighty-five marks.

