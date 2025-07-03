By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Bisp

The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) is under scrutiny as the National Assembly Standing Committee voiced serious concerns over beneficiary hardships and institutional inefficiencies. With Pakistan’s poverty rate nearing 50%, the committee stressed the need for urgent reforms and accountability.

It was revealed that out of 3,486 sanctioned posts, only 2,347 are currently filled, including 1,858 regular staff. Excessive dependence on deputation staff is driving up costs and undermining institutional continuity. The Finance Division clarified that recruitment policy lies with the Establishment Division and Cabinet, in alignment with IMF conditions.

The committee urged BISP to address the staffing shortfall by coordinating with relevant ministries. Additionally, BISP will relocate offices to underserved areas like Munda and Balambat to improve access. Persistent complaints were raised about the poor treatment of beneficiaries at campsites and banks, prompting a renewed focus on protecting dignity and rights.

The SBP Acting Governor reaffirmed commitment to ensuring interoperable banking services and secure digital fund transfers. The committee also recommended integrating cellular data with biometric systems via PTA to enhance authentication reach.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

