Bisp Launches Mobile Wallet App To Boost Cashless Economy

In a high-level workshop held in Islamabad, the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) launched its Mobile Wallet Payment Model, marking a significant step toward a cashless economy and improved social protection.

This historic project, supported by the German government and the European Union, intends to digitize payments for millions of low-income families in Pakistan.

The workshop, which was titled “Transition to Cashless Economy: BISP Mobile Wallets Payment Model,” brought together development partners, telecom executives, financial regulators, and senior government officials to examine the revolutionary potential of social protection wallets, which are safe digital tools intended to give women beneficiaries direct, respectable financial support.

Among the important guests were BISP Secretary Aamer Ali Ahmad, BISP Chairperson Senator Rubina Khalid, and Minister of State for Finance and Head of the Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit Bilal Azhar Kayani.

To prove the effectiveness of Mobile Wallets, Mr. Bilal Azhar Kayani cited the Prime Minister’s Ramzan Package’s successful distribution via mobile wallet as evidence that “this is not just a policy intervention—it’s a national priority.”

“Digital payments complement the Prime Minister’s larger vision for a cashless economy while bringing transparency, efficiency, and dignity.” He added.

Women’s Financial Independence

Additionally, Senator Rubina Khalid underlined the BISP’s emphasis on women’s financial empowerment.

“On the direction of President Asif Ali Zardari, we are trying to prioritize transparency and dignity in how support is delivered. Our pilot for direct bank account opening begins on August 14-a milestone in digital empowerment,” she announced.

As a “game-changing safeguard” for women’s inclusion, she also emphasized the importance of identifying female heads of households through CNIC verification.

She emphasized that “every woman must have the right to select her preferred bank and receive payments through secure biometric verification.”

“These are not just payment tools, they represent mobility, dignity, and economic freedom for women,” said BISP Secretary Aamer Ali Ahmad, who also called the mobile wallets “a leap toward financial inclusion.

Moreover, he urged stakeholders to support financial and digital literacy to guarantee that no one is left behind in the digital transition.

Following the main session, there was a panel discussion with representatives from the development, banking, and telecom industries.

The panellists discussed new developments, obstacles, and practical ways to improve the adoption of mobile wallets within the framework of social protection.

The event marks a significant milestone in the history of Pakistan, with BISP leading the way to a digital Pakistan.