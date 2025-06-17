By Manik-Aftab ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Bisp Retail Payment System Rolled Out For 2025 Installments

ISLAMABAD: The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has officially rolled out its BISP retail payment system to distribute quarterly stipends, starting with the Quarter 4 installment for 2025. This new method replaces the earlier camp-based system, aiming to improve safety, dignity, and accessibility for beneficiaries during ongoing extreme heatwave conditions.



Under the updated BISP retail payment system, recipients can now collect their cash grants from designated retail outlets using biometric verification. The process introduces a more secure and respectful environment and enhances transparency by providing printed payment receipts.

BISP Additional Secretary Dr. Tahir Noor recently visited District Khanewal to review implementation readiness. During his field inspection, he assessed logistical arrangements and met with district officials and partner banks to ensure smooth operations under the new system.

Dr. Noor emphasized that the shift to retail outlets would make cash disbursements more convenient and weather-resilient. He instructed partner banks to equip all retail points with trained staff, biometric devices, consistent network access, and visible awareness materials.



He also directed BISP field teams to launch awareness drives to educate beneficiaries about the new payment process, ensuring smooth adaptation.

Meanwhile, BISP Chairperson Senator Rubina Khalid met with Pakistan Post Director General Samiullah Khan to explore biometric-enabled digital payment solutions for future disbursements. The meeting, held at BISP Headquarters, focused on initiating a pilot project to assess the system’s integration potential.

Chairperson Rubina Khalid reaffirmed BISP’s mission to collaborate with Pakistan Post to provide reliable and accessible digital payment options for over 10 million beneficiaries nationwide.

