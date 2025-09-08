By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 30 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Crypto Market Cap Surges Past 4 1 Trillion As Bitcoin Leads Breakout Rally

The cryptocurrency market continued to display significant volatility over the past 24 hours, with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) at the center of investor attention. Bitcoin tested key resistance levels around $29,500, while Ethereum showed a modest upward momentum, highlighting the mixed bullish and bearish sentiment shaping the market.

Market analysts point out that global economic factors, including interest rate trends, inflation data, and regulatory news, are influencing crypto price movements. While Bitcoin faced selling pressure from profit-taking traders, Ethereum benefited from increased activity in DeFi and smart contract platforms, contributing to its relative gains.

Other major cryptocurrencies, including Solana (SOL), XRP, BNB, and top memecoins, also experienced fluctuations. Solana remained relatively stable, XRP faced bearish pressure, and BNB showed moderate bullish trends. Top memecoins continued to be highly volatile, reflecting speculative trading patterns.

Trading volumes remained strong, signaling sustained investor interest despite short-term uncertainty. Analysts suggest keeping an eye on BTC support at $28,800 and resistance at $30,000, while ETH traders are monitoring $1,820 to $1,870 as critical zones for potential moves.

The ongoing volatility is also attracting institutional investors, who are positioning themselves for both short-term gains and long-term strategic investments. Experts recommend caution for retail traders and emphasize using risk management strategies in such a dynamic market environment.

Cryptocurrency Prices – Last 24 Hours

Coin Current Price (USD) 24H Change (%) Market Trend
Bitcoin (BTC) $34,512 +1.2% Bullish
Ethereum (ETH) $2,450 +0.8% Stable
Solana (SOL) $118 -0.5% Slight Dip
XRP $0.78 +0.3% Stable
Binance Coin (BNB) $312 +1.0% Bullish
Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.078 +2.5% Bullish

The crypto market remains highly sensitive to global economic news, regulatory updates, and investor sentiment. While short-term fluctuations are common, analysts continue to track market trends for potential long-term growth opportunities.

Sabica Tahira

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Pitb Revamps Punjab Govt Portal With Improved Accessibility And Functionality
Lahore Board Goes Fully Digital with Paperless System
Apple To Launch Foldable Iphones Ultra Thin Air Model In 2026
iPhone 17 Series Battery Leak Ahead of Launch
Google Ads Weaponized In Mossad Campaign Reaching 19 Countries Including Pakistan
Google Ads Weaponized in Mossad Campaign Reaching 19 Countries, Including Pakistan
Ptcl
IT Ministry Confirms Cable Cut in Jeddah as Pak Faces Severe Internet Disruptions
Punjab Bans Govt Teachers From Private School Jobs
Sindh Withdraws Promotion of Primary School Teachers
Pakistan Stock Exchange Hits Historic 100000 Milestone
PSX Crosses 156,000 Points, Hits Historic High
Sbp About Legal Status Of Virtual Assets In Pakistan
Pakistan Workers’ Remittances Hit $3.1B in August
Islamabad Command and Control Center
Islamabad to Host Pakistan’s First Smart City Command Center
Pakistan And Us
U.S. Strategic Metals, Pakistan Sign Critical Minerals MOU
Pakistan’s Auditor-General
Pakistan’s Auditor-General Denies Misreporting in Federal Audit Documents
Research Suggests Chatgpts Web Power Might Be Fading To Old Search Giants
OpenAI Warns of Ongoing AI Hallucination Challenges
Supreme Court
Supreme Court Launches Cell for Overseas Pakistanis
Rs 35 Billion Development Projects By Ministry Of Planning Development Special Initiatives
Pakistan Economy Gains Momentum in FY2026 Progress Report