The cryptocurrency market continued to display significant volatility over the past 24 hours, with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) at the center of investor attention. Bitcoin tested key resistance levels around $29,500, while Ethereum showed a modest upward momentum, highlighting the mixed bullish and bearish sentiment shaping the market.

Market analysts point out that global economic factors, including interest rate trends, inflation data, and regulatory news, are influencing crypto price movements. While Bitcoin faced selling pressure from profit-taking traders, Ethereum benefited from increased activity in DeFi and smart contract platforms, contributing to its relative gains.

Other major cryptocurrencies, including Solana (SOL), XRP, BNB, and top memecoins, also experienced fluctuations. Solana remained relatively stable, XRP faced bearish pressure, and BNB showed moderate bullish trends. Top memecoins continued to be highly volatile, reflecting speculative trading patterns.

Trading volumes remained strong, signaling sustained investor interest despite short-term uncertainty. Analysts suggest keeping an eye on BTC support at $28,800 and resistance at $30,000, while ETH traders are monitoring $1,820 to $1,870 as critical zones for potential moves.

The ongoing volatility is also attracting institutional investors, who are positioning themselves for both short-term gains and long-term strategic investments. Experts recommend caution for retail traders and emphasize using risk management strategies in such a dynamic market environment.

Cryptocurrency Prices – Last 24 Hours

Coin Current Price (USD) 24H Change (%) Market Trend Bitcoin (BTC) $34,512 +1.2% Bullish Ethereum (ETH) $2,450 +0.8% Stable Solana (SOL) $118 -0.5% Slight Dip XRP $0.78 +0.3% Stable Binance Coin (BNB) $312 +1.0% Bullish Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.078 +2.5% Bullish

The crypto market remains highly sensitive to global economic news, regulatory updates, and investor sentiment. While short-term fluctuations are common, analysts continue to track market trends for potential long-term growth opportunities.