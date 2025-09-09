By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Bitcoin Rocky Near 112k Despite Rising Fed Rate Cut Optimism

Bitcoin is navigating a period of heightened caution, with its price consolidating around the $112K mark. Even though there is an overwhelming market expectations for a Federal Reserve rate cut.

On Monday, the world’s largest cryptocurrency edged up slightly before diving back down. Consistently, Bitcoin has failed to ignite significant bullish momentum in the last few weeks. Experts believe this reflects a crypto market trend grappling with mixed signals.

The primary driver of macro sentiment is the Federal Reserve. Hopes for a 25-basis-point rate cut at the September 17th meeting have surged, with some projections even suggesting a more aggressive 50-basis-point reduction. These expectations are fueled by recent soft jobs data and comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, pointing to a slowing labor market. Historically, lower rates and increased liquidity can encourage investment in riskier assets like Bitcoin.

However, traditional safe havens such as equities and gold have reacted more strongly to these cues, while the crypto market’s response remains muted. This contrasts with the typical market behavior where rate cut prospects often trigger rallies in cryptocurrencies.

Despite the tempered enthusiasm from some retail investors, institutional and corporate demand for Bitcoin remains a solid force underpinning its price. Spot Bitcoin ETFs have continued to attract steady inflows. Recent significant purchases, such as Metaplanet’s addition of over 1,000 BTC, demonstrate continued corporate accumulation. This steady demand provides a price floor, stabilizing Bitcoin against broader macro uncertainty and institutional selling pressure observed in August.

Looking ahead, traders are keenly awaiting key U.S. economic data releases, including CPI, PPI, and further jobs figures. These reports will heavily influence the Federal Reserve’s final decision and could serve as the catalyst for Bitcoin’s next major move.

While the market matures and institutional players build positions, Bitcoin’s future trajectory may depend less on simple headlines and more on the nuanced interpretation of economic data. Data that you can now easily access via our currency converter to remain on top of the changing market trends.

Abdul Wasay

Abdul Wasay explores emerging trends across technology, innovation, and digital life. He unpacks gaming, crypto, AI, and social media platforms for TechJuice in a way anyone can follow, and is always curious to learn more.

Latest News

Youtube Smashes Livestream Record With Nfl Opening Night Orbit
YouTube Smashes Livestream Record with NFL Opening Night Orbit
Gb Police Enforce Tiktok Ban
GB Police Enforce TikTok Ban
Xiaomi 15t
Xiaomi 15T and 15T Pro Launch Officially Announced
Pubg Makers Launch A Brand New Battle Royale Game
PUBG Makers Launch A Brand New Battle Royale Game
Court Extends Remand In Ducky Bhai Gambling Case
Ducky Bhai Sent to Jail on 14-Day Judicial Remand
Sbp Rolls Out Prism Payment System
Pakistan Begins Work on Central Bank Digital Currency
Apple Teases Vision Pro 2 Release Date Now In A Sleek New Look
Apple Teases Vision Pro 2 Release Date, Now in A Sleek New Look
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 When Is The Next Update
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4: When Is the Next Update?
Crypto Market Cap Surges Past 4 1 Trillion As Bitcoin Leads Breakout Rally
Bitcoin and Ethereum Face Volatility Amid Mixed Crypto Market Trends
Pitb Revamps Punjab Govt Portal With Improved Accessibility And Functionality
Lahore Board Goes Fully Digital with Paperless System
Apple To Launch Foldable Iphones Ultra Thin Air Model In 2026
iPhone 17 Series Battery Leak Ahead of Launch
Google Ads Weaponized In Mossad Campaign Reaching 19 Countries Including Pakistan
Google Ads Weaponized in Mossad Campaign Reaching 19 Countries, Including Pakistan
Ptcl
IT Ministry Confirms Cable Cut in Jeddah as Pak Faces Severe Internet Disruptions