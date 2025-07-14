Bitcoin surges past the $120,000 threshold for the first time on July 14, surging to a record peak of $122,571, then settling around $121,952. That’s a daily gain of roughly 2.4 percent, pushing its 2025 gains to nearly 29 percent.

This scorching rally is powered by a wave of institutional ETF inflows, strong corporate treasury buys, and growing optimism around a friendlier regulatory climate in the United States. BlackRock, Fidelity, and other financial giants are pouring billions into spot Bitcoin ETFs, draining exchange liquidity and igniting a textbook supply squeeze.

From Whipsaw Volatility to Steadier Momentum

2025 began as a rollercoaster ride for Bitcoin. Prices soared above $109,000 before plunging below $90,000 due to regulatory shakeups, exchange security incidents, and broader economic jitters. Flash crashes in April even wiped out 12 percent of value in a matter of minutes.

Since then, the mood has shifted. Long-term holders are holding tight, exchange reserves are nearing record lows, and algorithmic trading is smoothing out price action. The result is a calmer market that’s increasingly backed by institutional muscle.

ETF Boom and Demand Surge Trigger Bitcoin Surges

Bitcoin’s circulating supply has dropped to its lowest point in years. ETFs and corporate treasuries now hold roughly a quarter of all Bitcoin.

Meanwhile, retail buying is heating up again. Major purchases by firms like Metaplanet and MicroStrategy, along with $1.18 billion in ETF inflows within a single week, are tightening supply even further.

Can the Bull Market Keep Bitcoin Surges?

Several key catalysts remain in play. Lawmakers in the U.S. are debating legislation that could offer long-awaited clarity for crypto regulation. Institutional adoption continues to rise as Bitcoin gains traction as a macro hedge and digital store of value. Corporate treasuries are building Bitcoin reserves not just for speculation but for long-term positioning.

Bitcoin’s legendary crypto volatility hasn’t vanished. Over $1 billion in short positions were liquidated last week alone, a reminder that momentum cuts both ways.

You can check how Bitcoin is moving against PKR via TechJuice website. Be sure to click here for the conversion.