By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Bitcoins Wild Ride Soaring To 124k Before Setting Back Down

Bitcoin soared to an all time high of $124K on August 14, 2025, during Asian trading hours. And it kept pushing its market cap to record levels, sending investors into a frenzy. But the celebration was short lived; a sharp 4% plunge wiped out approximately $5,800 in hours.

The move liquidated over $577 million in leveraged positions, leaving traders reeling and sparking debate over whether this was a healthy correction or a warning sign.

As of August 15, Bitcoin trades at $118,963, down from its peak and still falling. However, this is still up around 10% for the month. Analysts remain split: some see a brief breather before the next surge, while others warn of overextension.

Bitcoin at $124K: What’s Behind the Surge?

Bitcoins Wild Ride Soaring To 124k Before Setting Back Down

Two forces fueled the sell off. First, hotter than expected U.S. inflation data dampened hopes for a September Federal Reserve rate cut. Higher PPI and CPI readings triggered risk off sentiment, with the CME FedWatch tool cutting rate cut odds to 85% from near certainty.

Second, profit taking hit hard. Short term holders and leveraged traders cashed out at the top, with over $930 million in liquidations. Whale activity spiked, over 5,000 BTC moved by large holders, while CryptoQuant reported 21,400 BTC flowing to exchanges in a single day.

Rally Roots and Market Outlook

The climb to $124K followed August’s bullish wave driven by pro crypto policies from President Trump and strong ETF inflows. Technical experts suggest $118K as key short term support, with upside targets of $130K to $150K if momentum returns. But risks remain from U.S. tariffs increasing hardware costs and persistent inflation.

Despite the drop, institutional appetite remains strong. Spot Bitcoin ETFs continue to attract inflows, locking up significant supply. The broader crypto market cap holds above $3.7 trillion, while Ethereum mirrored Bitcoin’s run before cooling off.

You can keep a check on both Bitcoin and Ethereum prices here.

Abdul Wasay

Abdul Wasay explores emerging trends across technology, innovation, and digital life. He unpacks gaming, crypto, AI, and social media platforms for TechJuice in a way anyone can follow, and is always curious to learn more.

Latest News

Pakistan
Pakistan to Roll Out Real-Time Digital Monitoring of Petroleum Supply
Chatgpt Launches Chatgpt Go Under Pkr 1500 But Not For Everyone
ChatGPT Launches “ChatGPT Go” Under PKR 1500, But Not For Everyone
Supreme Court
Supreme Court Ushers Digital Justice Era with New 2025 Rules
Android Nfc Malware Phantomcard Hijacks Contactless Payments Banks Warn
Android NFC Malware ‘PhantomCard’ Hijacks Contactless Payments, Banks Warn
Rs100 Prize Bond Draw No 51 In Lahore On August 15 2025
Rs100 Prize Bond Draw No. 51 in Lahore on August 15, 2025, Results Announced
1500 Prize Bond Draw August 2025 Results Prizes Announced
1500 Prize Bond Draw August 2025 Faisalabad: Results, Prizes Announced
Uncharted 5 Leak Sparks Frenzied Fan Buzz As Series Awaits Return
Uncharted 5 Leak Sparks Frenzied Fan Buzz as Series Awaits Return
Fortnite And Other Epic Games Return Online After Widespread Login Outage
Fortnite and Other Epic Games Return Online After Widespread Login Outage
Whatsapp Russia Ban Intensifies As Moscow Restricts Calls
WhatsApp Russia Ban Intensifies as Moscow Restricts Calls
Punjab School Summer Vacation Extension Lands In Court
Punjab School Summer Vacation Extension Lands in Court
Govt Announces Auto Sector Tariff Reduction Plan
Govt Announces Auto Sector Tariff Reduction Plan
Pakistan Falls Short On Imf Fiscal Conditions As Provinces Miss Targets
IMF Delegation Visit to Pakistan Set for Next Economic Review
Secp Imposes Rs425m Penalties For Compliance In Fy2024 25
SECP Updates Public Offering Regulations