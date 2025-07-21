By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Bmw Slashes Rs7 64 Million Off X5 Plug In Hybrid In Pakistan

Dewan Motors, the authorized BMW dealer in Pakistan, has announced a significant price reduction for the BMW X5 xDrive50e plug-in hybrid SUV. The move slashes a hefty Rs7.64 million from the original price tag.

Previously listed at Rs96,640,000, the X5 PHEV is now available for Rs89,000,000, making it more appealing to environmentally conscious luxury car buyers. The aim is clear: to “increase accessibility of hybrid premium vehicles in Pakistan” amidst the growing shift towards eco-friendly mobility options.

The BMW X5 PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle) offers an impressive blend of performance and sustainability. Under the hood, it boasts a 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol engine paired with a robust electric motor, combining for an output of 483 horsepower.

What sets this model apart is its ability to cover up to 61 kilometers on electric energy alone, ideal for shorter distance drives and city driving.

Beyond performance, the X5 brings signature BMW luxury. Its spacious cabin, ambient lighting, and advanced infotainment system enhance every ride, while foldable back seats offer extra utility for storage.

On the outside, the BMW X5 xDrive50e maintains the brand’s iconic identity with a bold front grille. Moreover, the smart LED lights and a powerful stance command attention on the road.

This price cut not only makes the X5 PHEV a more competitive option in Pakistan’s luxury car market but also signals a larger trend of premium automakers adapting to a hybrid future.

Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

