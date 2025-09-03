Byd Shark 6 Earns Major Safety Rating

The BYD Shark 6 has earned a 5-star safety rating from the Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP), making it the first plug-in hybrid pickup to achieve the recognition. The rating highlights the Shark 6’s position as one of the safest vehicles in its category, with implications for both global and Pakistani markets.

The 5-star ANCAP rating was awarded after the BYD Shark 6 excelled in multiple safety assessments, including adult, child, and pedestrian protection, as well as active safety assist technologies. Maximum points were achieved in side impact and oblique pole crash tests, underscoring the vehicle’s strength, stability, and advanced crash protection systems.

For Pakistani buyers, the recognition signals that the BYD Shark 6 meets stringent international safety benchmarks. The company highlighted that this distinction sets the pickup apart from competitors in the local market, giving consumers greater confidence in its safety credentials.

Lei Jian, Country Head of BYD Pakistan, said safety remains central to the company’s philosophy. “The Shark 6 redefines what a pickup can be by combining toughness, innovation, and uncompromising safety in one vehicle,” he said.

Equipped with dual frontal, side, and center airbags, the BYD Shark 6 also features advanced driver assistance tools such as Autonomous Emergency Braking for cars, pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcycles, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, and a driver monitoring system to detect fatigue and distraction.

Child protection was another highlight of the ANCAP evaluation. The Shark 6 achieved top scores for shielding young passengers and includes a Child Presence Detection system that automatically activates air conditioning if a child is left unattended in the rear seats.

Analysts suggest that the 5-star rating will boost the BYD Shark 6 in competitive markets, as Pakistan and other regions move toward safer and more advanced vehicle options.