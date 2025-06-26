Ride-hailing and delivery platform Bykea has announced the rollout of digital payments for rides, allowing passengers to pay through Easypaisa, JazzCash, and online bank transfers, aimed at enhancing convenience, safety, and access to cashless mobility.







In a recent LinkedIn post, Rafiq Malik, Bykea’s chief operating officer and co-founder, called the move a “major milestone” in the company’s mission to modernize urban transportation in Pakistan. He said this step aligns with rising user demand for digital solutions and the country’s increasing readiness for digital transactions.

“For customers who prefer not to carry cash or rely on digital wallets and bank transfers, this feature ensures a hassle-free payment experience while reducing the risks associated with cash handling,” Malik noted.

The shift to digital payments for rides is expected to benefit both passengers and Bykea’s driver-partners by simplifying transactions, improving safety, and promoting financial inclusion.

Transition to a Cashless Ecosystem

Bykea initially operated as a cash-first platform in line with Pakistan’s heavily cash-reliant economy. However, growing digital adoption and ecosystem developments such as the launch of Raast—a real-time payment system by the State Bank of Pakistan—paved the way for this transition.







“Wallet penetration has doubled, and with Raast’s rollout, the timing aligned perfectly,” Malik stated. He also acknowledged the need for ongoing education for both drivers and customers, noting that a month-long tech infrastructure upgrade was completed before the rollout.

Although card payments are not yet supported, Malik said the company is considering adding them in the future.

He added that this shift is not just a technology update but a step toward integrating Pakistan’s informal economy—especially gig workers and small-scale merchants—into the digital financial system.

The announcement comes on the heels of Careem’s decision to shut down its ride-hailing operations in Pakistan. Commenting on the development, Malik praised Careem’s pioneering role, stating, “Their presence pushed all of us to innovate and deliver better services for Pakistani consumers.”