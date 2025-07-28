By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 4 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Bytedance Unveils Ai Robot That Folds Laundry And Clears Tables

ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, has quietly rolled out a groundbreaking AI-powered robot system capable of folding clothes and clearing dining tables using natural language commands. At the centre of this innovation is a vision-language-action model called GR‑3, which has been integrated into the two‑armed mobile robot prototype known as ByteMini.

How the ByteDance AI Robot Works

The core of ByteDance’s system is GR‑3, a large-scale multimodal model trained on image and text data, fine-tuned using human motions within virtual reality environments, and refined by replicating actual robot trajectories. When embodied in ByteMini, GR‑3 enables the robot to:

  • Hang a shirt onto a clothes rack by inserting a hanger

  • Distinguish objects by size or position (for example a larger plate or an item on the left)

  • Quickly pick up items and place them in designated spots

  • Execute full tabletop cleaning tasks using a single natural language instruction

The system adapts in real-time, handling unseen objects, even manipulating short-sleeve shirts despite being trained on long-sleeve garments.

What’s New With ByteDance Robots

For the tech nerds, GR‑3 uses a vision-language-action (VLA) model that merges visual inputs from ByteMini’s cameras. Using natural language, the robot then translates these inputs to generate real-time actions.

It combines a transformer-based vision encoder with a fine-tuned language model to understand tasks and execute them through ByteMini’s two robotic arms and mobile base.

The robot learns through VR-captured motion demos and real-world fine-tuning, allowing it to handle deformable items like clothes and adapt to unfamiliar tasks.

Previous attempts at laundry-folding devices like FoldiMate and Laundroid failed to reach widespread adoption decades ago. However, real-time object recognition and vision‑aligned action routines might just be the missing X factor ByteDance managed to nail.  Despite threats of U.S. restrictions, ByteDance is doubling down on AI and robotics, with its Seed research division leading development.

Abdul Wasay

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

