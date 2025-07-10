Cabinet Reverses Decision To Dissolve Nitb

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has reversed its earlier decision to dissolve the National Information Technology Board (NITB). The board will now continue to operate under the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) to accelerate ongoing digital transformation initiatives across the country.

The decision was made during a cabinet meeting following the submission of a formal summary dated June 27, 2025, by the Information Technology and Telecom Division.

The proposal, examined under Rule 17(1)(b) and Rule 19(1) of the Rules of Business 1973, highlighted the strategic importance of retaining the NITB and was approved in light of key arguments laid out in paragraphs 8, 5, and 6 of the summary.

The move comes nearly ten months after the federal government had initially decided to dissolve the NITB in August 2024. However, the Ministry of IT, citing essential national interests, delayed its execution and initiated a review process.

Sources indicate that the Ministry of Law was consulted before the revised summary was submitted. The IT Ministry emphasized that dissolving the NITB could negatively impact vital digital initiatives, including the flagship e-Office program. Moreover, several international digital cooperation agreements necessitate the NITB’s presence as a distinct institutional body.