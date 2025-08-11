By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 31 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Caie Gives Out As And A Level Results Dates For Pakistani Students

Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) has officially announced the date that the highly anticipated AS and A Level results for the May-June 2025 exam series will be released in Pakistan.

This milestone moment marks a critical juncture for over 10,000 students across the country, where more than 750 schools offer CAIE’s globally recognized qualifications. As excitement builds, here’s what Pakistani students and parents need to know about this significant event.

The AS and A Level results will be available for download via the official Cambridge International website starting August 12 06:00 BST (11:00 PKT), with schools distributing printed statements to students throughout the day.

O Level results are slated for August 19, 2025, also at 06:00 BST (11:00 PKT), ensuring a structured rollout for all candidates.

Students must have their candidate number and login credentials ready, as provided by their schools, to access results online. It is to note that these exams are a process facilitated by CAIE, which is a long-standing partner in Pakistan, like British Council.

 

Abdul Wasay

Abdul Wasay explores emerging trends across technology, innovation, and digital life. He unpacks gaming, crypto, AI, and social media platforms for TechJuice in a way anyone can follow, and is always curious to learn more.

