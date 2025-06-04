By AbdulWasay ⏐ 42 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
California Assembly Passes Bill To Accept Cryptocurrency Payments

The California State Assembly has unanimously approved Assembly Bill 1180 (AB 1180), allowing state agencies to accept cryptocurrency payments for certain fees and transactions. The bill, introduced by Assemblymember Avelino Valencia, passed with a 68–0 vote on June 2 and now moves to the State Senate for further consideration.



Key Provisions of AB 1180

If enacted, AB 1180 would require the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) to establish regulations permitting state fees and transactions under the Digital Financial Assets Law (DFAL) to be paid in digital currencies.

The legislation proposes a pilot program set to begin on July 1, 2026, and run through January 1, 2031. By January 1, 2028, the DFPI must submit a report detailing the number and value of cryptocurrency transactions processed, as well as any technical or regulatory challenges encountered.

California Assembly Position in the National Landscape

With AB 1180’s passage, California joins other states such as Florida, Colorado, and Louisiana, which have already implemented measures to accept cryptocurrency payments for certain government services. California Assembly’s approach aims to modernize payment systems while balancing innovation with consumer protection.



Looking Ahead

The bill’s progression to the State Senate marks a significant step in California’s exploration of digital asset integration into public finance. If signed into law, AB 1180 could set a precedent for other states considering similar initiatives.

The team will closely monitor the pilot program’s outcomes to assess the feasibility and impact of cryptocurrency payments in government transactions.

crypto legislation, Cryptocurrency, Digital assets
AbdulWasay

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Apple Could End Usb Port Altogether

Apple Might Kill Off the USB Port Entirely, Shocking Leak Reveals

Honda Civic 2025 Now Available With Easy Installment Plans In Pakistan

Honda Launches New Installment Plan for Civic 2025: Drive Now, Pay Later

Nic Lahore Startups Make History With Silicon Valley Entry

NIC Lahore Startups Make History with Silicon Valley Entry

University Of Michigan Achieves First Human Brain Recording With Wireless Implant

Implanted Chip Records Human Brain Activity for the First Time

New Malware Campaign Targets Windows And Linux Systems

New Malware Campaign Targets Windows and Linux Systems

Several Countries Halt Student Visas For Pakistani Applicants

Multiple Countries Suspend Student Visas for Pakistani Students

Google Pixel 10 Leak Hints At Major Leap In Video Capabilities

Google Pixel 10 Leak Hints at Major Leap in Video Capabilities

Ios 19 Wishlist Five Major Upgrades We Hope To See At Wwdc 2025

iOS 19 Wishlist: Five Major Upgrades We Hope to See at WWDC 2025

Uk Becomes First To Add Ai As Official School Subject

UK Becomes First to Add AI as Official School Subject

Pakistan To Save Millions As 155 Railway Stations Shift To Solar

Pakistan to Save Millions as 155 Railway Stations Shift to Solar

Crocodilus Trojan Expands Globally Targeting Crypto And Banking Apps

This New Trojan Is Coming for Your Crypto & Banking Apps, Global Alert Issued

Pakistan Exports To European Countries Rise 8 62

Pakistan Registers Record Exports to European Countries

Telecom Operators Warn High Duties Could Delay 5g Rollout In Pakistan

Telecom Operators Warn High Duties Could Delay 5G Rollout in Pakistan