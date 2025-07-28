By Manik Aftab ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Ldi Operators Seek Parliamentary Help In Rs78 Billion Pta Dispute

The Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication will hold a critical meeting on July 31, 2025 (Thursday) to discuss Pakistan’s digital economy, including the regulation of AI, mobile network quality, and a deep dive into call center revenue and cyber fraud issues.

As part of the agenda, the committee has asked the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), and the National Computing and Communication Infrastructure Authority (NCCIA) to provide detailed statistics on the total number of call centers and software houses operating in the country. The data must include call center revenue, registration status, monitoring frameworks, and actions taken so far against cybercriminals. The committee also seeks proposals on how to prevent future digital scams.

The meeting will begin with the consideration of “The Regulation of Artificial Intelligence Bill, 2024”, introduced by Senator Dr. Afnan Ullah Khan. The bill proposes a framework for safe, ethical, and effective AI implementation in Pakistan.

In another key briefing, PTA will share the results of its latest Quality of Services (QoS) survey. This includes data on voice and data performance indicators for mobile operators, and what corrective measures have been taken to improve degraded services.

The Secretary of the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication (MoITT) will also provide insights on the National AI Development Project. Topics will include funding criteria via the National AI Fund, the upcoming launch of a center of excellence, and how the government plans to map existing AI talent and infrastructure across Pakistan.

The committee will further receive an update on Pakistan’s first indigenous Large Language Model (LLM), which aims to integrate AI solutions within government ministries and departments.

By putting call center revenue and cybersecurity at the center of its discussions, the Senate committee aims to boost transparency, strengthen oversight, and advance Pakistan’s digital governance landscape.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

