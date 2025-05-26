Canva Down: Image Editing Platform Suffers Unexpected Outage

Canva, the widely-used online graphic design platform, experienced a significant outage that started early May 26. User were reportedly unable to edit or download images across both its website and mobile applications.







Reports indicate that the platform was either too slow or unresponsive when users attempted to make changes to their designs. Approximately 1,200 users reported issues, according to DownDetector.

The outage affected users globally, with a notable impact in Pakistan, India and Bangladesh. Professionals, marketers, and content creators who rely on Canva for their design needs found their workflows disrupted. It began with exporting/downloading errors, which quickly spiraled to major outages across various pages. Netizens were quick to jump to social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), to express their frustration and share memes about the situation.







In the meantime, users seeking alternatives can consider open-source design platforms such as GIMP, Promeo, PhotoPea, and Lunacy. However, there is a catch: All these tools require you to download their apks. Nevertheless, these tools offer various features that can help users continue their design projects while Canva works to resolve the issues.

After more than fifty minutes, Canva Updates quipped: “A fix has been implemented and we are monitoring the results.” The site is back to normal after more than an hour of outage, although some users might still face slight delays and quirks.