Careem and Habib Bank Limited (HBL) have partnered to help millions of users recharge their Careem account through HBL Konnect and Mobile Banking services.

Careem and Habib Bank Limited (HBL) have partnered to help millions of Careem App users recharge their account through HBL Konnect, Mobile and Online Banking services. Careem customers that use HBL Konnect, HBL Mobile and Internet Banking Applications will now have the option of buying Careem credit vouchers which can be redeemed in their Careem PAY wallet.

The announcement was made during a ceremony at the HBL Headquarters in Karachi where senior leadership from HBL and Careem signed an agreement to mark the occasion.

The agreement will further enable cashless transactions when using Careem’s ride-hailing services and food delivery applications, encouraging the use of digital payment solutions for millions of Careem and HBL users. Careem credits will be available for purchase on HBL Konnect and HBL Mobile Banking through vouchers worth PKR 1000, 1500 and 2000.

Zeeshan Hasib Baig, General Manager Careem Pakistan, commented on the occasion “We at Careem are on a mission to simplify and improve the lives of people and HBL is the ideal partner to help us do just that. This partnership will help enable customers to get access to Careem credits in a much more convenient manner. It is a stepping stone that will help Careem in its vision of becoming the next Super App of the region and cement HBL as the bank of choice for Pakistan”

Naazer Minhaj, National Sales Head Branchless Banking, I & FI, HBL also commented, “HBL’s partnership with Careem is indicative of our commitment to transforming our customer’s lives by providing innovative digital banking and payment solutions. We are excited to kick off this first offering with Careem and continue to explore other opportunities for mutual growth.”

