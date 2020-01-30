Careem and Orange Tree Foundation to Provide Scholarships for Captains’ Families

Careem has partnered with Orange Tree Foundation (OTF) to provide subsidized education for Captains’ families, whereby Careem Captains’ and their children can be eligible for Orange Tree Foundation’s scholarship program. The announcement was made during a ceremony held at Careem Pakistan’s Head Office amongst the senior leadership of Careem and OTF who signed an MOU to mark the occasion. The agreement also onboarded OTF on the Careem for Business platform which will allow OTF staff, children and their families to use Careem on discounted rates to cater to their transportation needs.

Asad Haider Khan, General Manager South, Careem, commented on the occasion “Careem is on a mission to simplify and improve the lives of people, with a special focus on not just customers, but Captains, colleagues and the community at large. We believe OTF is doing commendable work in the education space and our digital solutions can help them in their mission of enriching the lives of the less fortunate”

Omer Mateen Allahwala, CEO OTF, commented, “Orange Tree Foundation believes in extending equal opportunities to all. This partnership gives us yet another opportunity to create a multidimensional impact on our community. Both organizations are committed to extending quality education to financially challenged households, with an objective to take them towards financial independence. Together we look forward to Supporting, Encouraging and Educating our community”

The Careem for Business platform is a digital business solution catering to the ever-evolving commuting needs of any business, with a customized solution for every partner. In the past, Careem for Business has partnered with organizations such as HBL, Nestle, Daraz, ICI, Khaadi, Engro and many others.

The Orange Tree Foundation is a non-profit organization based in Karachi working to provide equal opportunities to financially challenged individuals of our society through quality education, healthcare and family support.

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk