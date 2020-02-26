Careem and Sendoso invited to speak as the countdown to RubyConf 2020 in Pakistan begins

Lahore, February 24, 2019: RubyConf Pakistan recently held its first ever workshop and speakers’ meetup which included speakers from Careem and Sendoso. The event took place in Lahore with senior tech leaders such as Junaid Chaudhry, Senior Director of Engineering at Careem Pakistan, Qaseem Sheikh, CTO Sendoso and Muhammad Rizwan, Ruby on Rails (ROR) expert, Sendoso.

Junaid Chaudhry spoke about his experience working on storage systems that support scale, performance, and reliability requirements of the largest ride hailing service globally. He closed his talk by presenting a storage abstraction developed by his previous team. This abstraction provides a hassle-free interface to storage systems while solving multiple business problems in a centralized location to avoid duplication of effort in the future.

Both Careem, the internet platform of the Greater Middle East, and Sendoso, the world’s first sending platform, have been working in Pakistan to help build the developer ecosystem in the country, and events like RubyConf-PK help accelerate their efforts by bringing the larger developer community together for a common purpose.

Careem has accelerated plans to build its engineering capacity in the region through the establishment of a new tech hub in Pakistan, in addition to the engineering pool working in UAE and Germany. Establishment of a new tech hub will help bring Careem one step closer to their vision of developing a Super App in the region, combining all aspects of a consumer’s world from transport, deliveries and payments on a single app.

