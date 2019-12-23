Careem further strengthen its Trust and Safety by partnering with NH&MP and NADRA

Careem and National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) partnered to conduct road safety training for Careem Captains across Pakistan. Senior officials from the road safety authority in collaboration with the Careem Operation team conducted a series of training in respective cities where Careem operates in.

The defensive drivers’ training focused on spreading awareness about safe driving to avoid accidents, specially designed for Captains to ensure secured ride-hailing practices in Pakistan. Furthermore, it also emphasized saving costs related to vehicle maintenance and fuel consumption, by driving smoothly and steadily.

As part of its commitment to further strengthen Trust and Safety at Careem, it also partnered with NADRA’s e-Sahulat program for making all its Captains’ verification seamless, faster, and much more efficient.

In addition to these partnerships, Careem is dedicated to further improve safety standards offered on its app before and after Captains are on-boarded:

BEFORE YOUR RIDE

All Captains go through a rigorous screening process and background check.

Before a Captain arrives, his details are sent to customers, which includes Captain’s photo, name, rating, vehicle type, and plate number.

Customers are reminded by a message to check this before getting in the ride

Captains attend mandatory training sessions with instructions and guidance on smooth driving as well as following standard safety and security protocols in the unlikely event of an incident.

Customers have the option to mask their telephone numbers from Captains to ensure their privacy. They can communicate anonymously with the Captain to direct them to the pick-up location.

DURING YOUR RIDE

Each trip is tracked in real-time. Details of the ride can be shared with friends and family to let them know you are on the way, and they can track the ride on the app.

Geo-fencing of Careem app to avoid dangerous neighborhoods.

Customers and Captains are covered by our life/injury insurance when in-ride.

AFTER YOUR RIDE & OTHER MEASURES

Customers can rate Captains for reward or removal from the Careem platform.

There is a ‘mystery shopper’ program that checks vehicles, driving skills, customer service, and documentation to make sure everything is as it should be.

There is a specialist Safety and Security team of professionals dedicated to making sure our customers and Captains have as safe and pleasant experience as possible.

In order to help keep our communities safe, we actively support law enforcement agencies with basic trip information when formally requested as per legal requirements.

