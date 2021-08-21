News

Careem further strengthens its Government Relations and Public Policy domain

Usman Aslam Written by Usman Aslam · 1 min read>

Careem, the Super App of the greater Middle East and Pakistan, has recently appointed Fatima Akhtar as the Director for Government Relations and Public Policy in Pakistan.

Fatima possesses rich experience from a variety of local and multinational organizations including Nestlé, Samaa TV, Jazz, Telenor Pakistan, Code for Pakistan, and has also been part of the strategic team-leading key initiatives at the Ministry of Planning, Development, and Reform.

Previously, she has led several key initiatives including but not limited to; Nestlé BISP Rural Women Sales Program (in partnership with Benazir Income Support Program), a program that focuses on providing masses with access to livelihood opportunities. She has worked closely with multiple media outlets in Pakistan along with, spearheading Nestle’s partnership with TREK (Travel Responsibly Eco-Tourism) with the Government of KP and the World Bank focusing on Responsible Tourism. Whilst at SAMAA TV, Fatima has anchored a tech-based show focusing on the role of technology in the upliftment of the innovation ecosystem in Pakistan. She has also led some of the key public and private partnerships in the areas of water and nutrition in her tenure at Nestlé.

As the Director of Government Relations and Public Policy at Careem Pakistan, Fatima will be directly looking after the regulations and partnerships with the public sector, spearheading the agenda of getting ride-hailing regulated in Pakistan which has not been done in the last 5 years.

Fatima Akhtar also expressed her gratitude and enthusiasm in joining the team in Careem Pakistan and is eager to take on her role as the director of Government Relations and Public Policy. She is keen on contributing to the company’s vision and actively taking part in enhancing the relationship between Careem and the Government of Pakistan.

Careem
Usman Aslam
Written by Usman Aslam
A tech enthusiast, writer, researcher and strategist working on the latest technologies and making an impact. Usman has been heavily focused on building communities, empowering people through technological trends and advancements for over 3+ years including many notable names such as IEEE Region 10, TEDx, Google Developers, United Nations Programmes, Microsoft Partner Program and much more. Reach out: usman.aslam@techjuice.pk Profile

Pakistan pushes for the use of modern tech to boost UN peacekeeping efforts

in News
Aug 20, 2021  ·  
italy_pakistan.jpg

Italy wants to start a new era of economic cooperation with Pakistan: Italian envoy

in News
Aug 20, 2021  ·  

PM Imran Khan recommends drone tech to monitor encroachment in the capital

in News
Aug 20, 2021  ·  