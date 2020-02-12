Careem introduces a ‘Safety Button’ to alert authorities and its Safety ‘Specialists’

Careem has recently introduced a new ‘Safety Button’, which not only allows customers to conveniently access all of Careem’s Trust and Safety features but also enables them to call law enforcement authorities in case of emergency. Pakistan is the first market in the entire Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region where Careem operates, to enable a direct routing call to authorities through the application. All markets in the Careem network also have a dedicated team of safety and security specialists to deal with any scenario.

This ‘Safety Button’ can be seen at the right hand corner of the app, which shows up as soon as the ride begins, this further takes you to a toolkit. Customers can use this toolkit to access all safety related information and reach out to ‘Careem Care’ services during the ride, which includes a live-chat option for all customers and call-in for gold customers in case of any questions or concerns.

Customers also have the option of sharing their ride details with friends and family to ensure they are aware of the customers whereabouts for the duration of the ride. From pick-up to drop-off, both the customers and captains are insured in case of any accident or mishap.

Zeeshan Hasib Baig, Country General Manager Careem Pakistan commented,

“With thousands of rides taking place in Pakistan on a daily basis, Careem makes it a priority to leverage the latest safety technologies to make Careem the safest way to get around Pakistan. Our new safety features within the app is much easier for customers to contact us or the authorities and get access to all safety related information at the click of a button. Ensuring safety is a collective responsibility and we believe both customers and captains have a critical role to play in making our rides and our communities safer”

Safety at Careem is not just limited to the in-ride experience. All Careem captains undergo a thorough screening process and regularly receive trust and safety, including gender sensitization, training to provide customers with the highest quality of service. In order to safeguard privacy, customers can also contact captains anonymously with the call masking feature on their application prior to the ride.

As customers using Careem App have access to the ‘Safety Button’, captains application also has an ‘Alert Button’ built-in which is accessible in case of an emergency.

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk