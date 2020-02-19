Careem partners with Iqra University to empower students through mobility solutions

Careem, the leading internet platform for the greater Middle East and Pakistan region, partners with Iqra University (IU) to sign an agreement launching its campus ambassador program and helping students generate part-time income through the platform.

IU students who own a vehicle with a given opportunity to register as Careem captains. Registered captains will then be able to earn a part-time income by providing services to and from the university campus by making use of the app’s destination filter. The destination filter is a handy feature in the Captain app which allows a captain to pick rides going to/from a particular location.

In addition to this, 15 IU students will represent Careem and help pitch the benefits of using ride-hailing services for students across multiple campuses.

Zeeshan Baig, Country General Manager, Careem Pakistan, commented on this partnership, “With thousands of students commuting daily to and from university campuses, Careem is focused on providing solutions that can help the students earn part time income by signing up with this program as well as use convenient and cost-effective solution for commuting.”

Dr. Syed Ali Raza, Director Academics, Iqra University, said, “Travelling within Karachi has always been a problem, especially in the appalling transport conditions of Karachi. With Careem, we aim to provide hassle-free transportation to our students, also giving them an opportunity to get extra income”

Careem is the leading internet platform in the greater Middle East. A pioneer of the region’s ride-hailing economy, Careem is expanding services across its platform to include mass transportation, delivery, and payments. Careem’s mission is to simplify and improve the lives of people and build a lasting institution that inspires. Established in July 2012, Careem operates in more than 100 cities across 14 countries and has created more than one million job opportunities in the region. www.careem.com

The Iqra University is chartered by the Government of Sindh vide Sindh Government Ordinance No.VI of 2000 having campuses across Pakistan to offer a diverse range of graduate and post-graduate courses as well as the Ph.D. program in Management Sciences, Computer Sciences and Engineering, Education and Learning Sciences, Media Sciences, and Fashion Designing.

