Careem partners with Ruhbaru, offers mental health consultancy to its Captains and Colleagues

As we are approaching World Mental Health Day 2021, Careem, the Super App for the greater Middle East and Pakistan has recently joined hands with Ruhbaru, a Charter for Compassion Pakistan (CfC) initiative providing high-quality consultancy and therapy to all segments of the society. In the partnership, Ruhbaru will conduct mental health awareness sessions for Careem’s Colleagues and Captains in Pakistan as well as provide telehealth counseling services to Captains.

The session for Colleagues highlighted the importance of mental wellbeing in the organization and touched on several key areas to further promote a healthier work environment and demonstrate best mental health practices. The session for Captains inculcated healthy road-safety exercises and gave an in-depth explanation of ways to avoid road rage. The sessions also shed light on ways to improve mental wellbeing, spotting early signs of depressions, and how to combat such issues.

Ruhbaru will also provide a telehealth service to Careem Captains in Pakistan through a dedicated helpline in collaboration with Sindh Mental Health Authority (SMHA). Captains from across the country will be able to use this service and receive on-spot consultation from a diverse pool of highly qualified professional psychologists.

Zeeshan Baig, Country General Manager, Careem Pakistan, commented: “Mental wellbeing is perhaps one of the most important things to keep a check of while going forward with one’s life. I cannot emphasize enough on the significance of it. We are extremely glad to partner with Ruhabru to help our Captains and Colleagues in this aspect and hope they make the most of it.”

Zareen Qureshi, Chief Executive Director, Charter for Compassion Pakistan, commented: “Charter for Compassion and Ruhbaru is proud to announce the official partnership with Careem. Through this collaboration, Ruhbaru under the banner of CfC can create a safe space for the employees and captains by providing mental health awareness sessions and counselling services, and also reach out to the population to promote the concept of mental well-being for people all over Pakistan.”

Careem has more than 800,000 Captains registered on its platform so far and has invested up to $100 million since its inception in Pakistan in 2016. Transforming into a Super App; Careem offers multiple opportunities as it expands its services from mobility of people to adding mobility of things as well as mobility of money including food, daily essential deliveries, peer to peer credit transfer and mobile top-ups.