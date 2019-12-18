Careem PAY partners with 1LINK to Digitize Payments

Careem and 1LINK (Pvt.) Limited have entered into a partnership to digitize payments within Careem platform. The signing ceremony was held at 1LINK Office, Karachi and was attended by Mr. Junaid Iqbal, Managing Director – Careem PAY and Mr. Najeeb Agrawalla, CEO – 1LINK, along with senior officials from both organizations. This partnership aims at transforming the payments ecosystem and drive the digitization of payments in Pakistan.

With this collaboration, Careem app-users can top up their Careem PAY wallet through all 1LINK member bank’s channels instantly in real-time. In addition, it will drive the growth of payments by promoting new, secure, and more convenient ways to pay, and thereby advancing e-payments in established and emerging markets of Pakistan.

Currently, Careem PAY wallet provides customers the facility to pay for rides, food orders, transfer credits between app users and recharge their mobile balance. In the near future, Careem will introduce new verticals for groceries, package deliveries and third-party services, and will serve as a complete lifestyle app supported by a holistic payment solution through Careem PAY. Careem is also in the process of applying an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license from the State Bank of Pakistan to further expand into payments space.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Junaid Iqbal, MD – Careem PAY commented, “Careem has always been a pioneer in bringing innovative solutions that cater to the specific needs of our customers. We believe the payments ecosystem in the country is ready to leapfrog into a digital era and onboarding on 1LINK network is the first step in driving the digitization of payments in Pakistan.”

Mr. Najeeb Agrawalla, CEO – 1LINK, commented, “1LINK is excited to partner with Careem for bill Payment services. It is encouraging to see players like Careem, who are disrupting the payment-scape in a way which is customer centric and brings significant convenience to the consumers. We are inspired to witness non-banking players playing an active role in digital payments arena and offer value added services whilst utilizing existing infrastructure.”

